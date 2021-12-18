Top Headlines: Oil Futures Curve Sends Warning Sign and More
Here are some of Rigzone’s top stories during the last week, just in case you missed them…
Oil Futures Curve Sends Warning Sign
Bloomberg reported that the oil market flashed its biggest bearish signal in months last Tuesday.

Shell Makes Another Discovery In GOM Perdido Corridor
Shell made a material discovery at the Blacktip North prospect in the deepwater of the U.S. Gulf of Mexico. The company said the Blacktip North well encountered approximately 300 feet of net oil pay at multiple levels.

ADNOC Announces Significant Onshore Find
ADNOC announced “significant” conventional oil, condensate and gas discoveries of up to one billion barrels of oil equivalent from an exploration well in Abu Dhabi’s Onshore Block 4 Concession, which is operated by Japan’s INPEX/JODCO.

Sembcorp Marine, Bechtel To Construct Modules For Pluto LNG Train 2
Sembcorp Marine will be working with U.S. engineering and construction major Bechtel on the second train of Woodside’s Pluto LNG plant in Western Australia.

Key Oil and Gas Themes for 2022
Analysts at Fitch Solutions Country Risk & Industry Research revealed their “key” oil and gas themes for 2022 in a new report sent to Rigzone.

Climate Change Threatens Recoverable Oil Reserves
More than 40 percent of commercially recoverable oil and gas reserves are highly exposed to the effects of climate change, Verisk Maplecroft has warned.

