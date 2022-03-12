Top Headlines: North America Drops Rigs and More
Here are some of Rigzone’s top stories during the last week, just in case you missed them…
North America Drops Rigs
North America’s rig count dropped by seven week on week, according to Baker Hughes’ rotary rig count published on March 4. While the U.S. rig count stayed flat week on week, the Canada rig count dropped by seven during the same timeframe, according to Baker Hughes.
Read full article here
There Is Definitely Potential for an OPEC+ Collapse
There is definitely the potential for a collapse in OPEC+ agreement, according to Joseph Gatdula, the head of oil and gas at Fitch Solutions.
Read full article here
How High Could Oil Go?
In an extraordinary note sent to Rigzone on March 3, Rystad Energy’s CEO, Jarand Rystad, said oil prices were likely to continue to climb – potentially beyond $130 per barrel.
Read full article here
Oil Prices Could Hit $240 This Summer
In an extraordinary market note sent to Rigzone on Wednesday this week, Rystad’s head of oil markets, Bjørnar Tonhaugen, said oil prices could hit $240 per barrel this summer in the worst-case scenario if Western countries roll out sanctions on Russia’s oil exports en masse.
Read full article here
EIA Makes Huge 2022 Oil Price Forecast Adjustment
The U.S. Energy Information Administration raised its 2022 Brent spot average price forecast by more than $22 per barrel, the organization’s March Short Term Energy Outlook revealed.
Read full article here
USA Oil Executives Meet with Biden Officials
Bloomberg reported that oil industry executives were meeting with U.S. officials this week.
Read full article here
