Top Headlines: New Mexico Is About to Produce More Oil Than Mexico
Here are some of Rigzone’s top stories during the last week, just in case you missed them…
New Mexico Is About to Produce More Oil Than Mexico
New Mexico will overtake Mexico in terms of crude oil output this month, analysts at Standard Chartered projected in a new report sent to Rigzone, which highlighted that the gap between Mexico and New Mexico was just 74,000 barrels per day in September.
Read full article here
Fitch Solutions Reveals Latest Oil Price Forecasts
Fitch Solutions Country Risk & Industry Research has revealed its latest Brent crude oil price forecasts. The group now sees Brent averaging $102 per barrel this year and $95 per barrel in 2023.
Read full article here
US Seeks To Stop Oil Reserve Sales To Refill Stockpiles
Bloomberg reported that the Biden administration is seeking to stop sales from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve mandated by Congress so it can refill the emergency reserve.
Read full article here
USA Oil and Gas Jobs Are Still in Short Supply
Bloomberg also noted that the short supply of labor in the U.S. oil patch has plagued exploration and production companies all year and said the tightness continues.
Read full article here
Key Oil and Gas Themes In 2023
In 2023, ongoing supply growth and weaker demand growth will ease tight markets and relieve some of the price pressures that pushed energy prices higher in 2022, according to analysts at Fitch Solutions Country Risk & Industry Research.
Read full article here
BP Moving to New London HQ
BP confirmed to Rigzone that it is relocating its London headquarters. A company spokesperson said BP expects its move to the new building to take place around two years from now, at the end of 2024.
Read full article here
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
Editor | Rigzone
- Petronas Makes Significant Discovery Offshore Malaysia
- Market Remains Surprised by Sharp Pullback in Oil Prices
- Winter Chill Exposing Europe Gas Shortage
- Winners Of California Offshore Wind Energy Auction Revealed
- This Year Hits Record FPS Throughput Sanctioned Capacity
- APPEA Calls For More Gas To Market Rather Than Restrictions
- Kolanovic Says Sell Energy Stocks With Oil Gap Wide
- CNOOC Starts Production From Offshore Project With CSS Capabilities
- Continental Resources Announces New CEO
- Tullow Chooses New CFO And Executive Director
- New Mexico Is About to Produce More Oil Than Mexico
- Fitch Solutions Reveals Latest Oil Price Forecasts
- US Seeks To Stop Oil Reserve Sales To Refill Stockpiles
- USA Oil and Gas Jobs Are Still in Short Supply
- Key Oil and Gas Themes In 2023
- BP Moving to New London HQ
- EIA Lowers 2022 and 2023 Oil Price Forecasts
- Newsom Proposes Limit on Oil Refining Margins
- Speculative Oil Positioning Now as Bearish as In Early Weeks of Pandemic
- Russia Considers Oil Price Floor in Response to G7
- Magnitude 5.4 Quake Hits Texas
- Global Oil Market Flashes Warnings
- Top Headlines: Biden Requests $500MM for Strategic Petroleum Reserve
- Gulf of Mexico an Area of Increasing Instability
- Biden Requests $500MM for Strategic Petroleum Reserve
- IEA Says Diesel Demand Destruction Starting to Look Inevitable
- US Finds Others Aligned Against It In Saudi-Sparked Oil Row
- New Mexico Is About to Produce More Oil Than Mexico
- Jones Act Is Making The US Diesel Shortage Worse
- The USA Did Not Run Out of Diesel Last Monday