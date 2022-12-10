Top Headlines: New Mexico Is About to Produce More Oil Than Mexico

Check out some of Rigzone's top stories during the last week.

New Mexico Is About to Produce More Oil Than Mexico

New Mexico will overtake Mexico in terms of crude oil output this month, analysts at Standard Chartered projected in a new report sent to Rigzone, which highlighted that the gap between Mexico and New Mexico was just 74,000 barrels per day in September.

Fitch Solutions Reveals Latest Oil Price Forecasts

Fitch Solutions Country Risk & Industry Research has revealed its latest Brent crude oil price forecasts. The group now sees Brent averaging $102 per barrel this year and $95 per barrel in 2023.

US Seeks To Stop Oil Reserve Sales To Refill Stockpiles

Bloomberg reported that the Biden administration is seeking to stop sales from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve mandated by Congress so it can refill the emergency reserve.

USA Oil and Gas Jobs Are Still in Short Supply

Bloomberg also noted that the short supply of labor in the U.S. oil patch has plagued exploration and production companies all year and said the tightness continues.

Key Oil and Gas Themes In 2023

In 2023, ongoing supply growth and weaker demand growth will ease tight markets and relieve some of the price pressures that pushed energy prices higher in 2022, according to analysts at Fitch Solutions Country Risk & Industry Research.

BP Moving to New London HQ

BP confirmed to Rigzone that it is relocating its London headquarters. A company spokesperson said BP expects its move to the new building to take place around two years from now, at the end of 2024.

