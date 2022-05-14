Top Headlines: Massive Heerema Thialf Vessel To Start Kinsale Head Removal

Check out some of Rigzone's top stories this week.

Here are some of Rigzone’s top stories during the last week, just in case you missed them…

Massive Heerema Thialf Vessel To Start Kinsale Head Removal

Heerema’s semi-submersible crane giant Thialf is set to kick off the Kinsale Head platform removal campaign for PSE Kinsale Energy in May.

OPEC Kingpins Sound Alarm

Bloomberg reported that the oil ministers of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates warned that spare capacity is decreasing in all energy sectors.

Biden Scraps Offshore Oil Auctions

Bloomberg also reported that the Biden administration is scrapping planned auctions of drilling rights in the Gulf of Mexico and Alaska’s Cook Inlet.

USA Gasoline Price Hits New Record

The average price of regular gasoline in the U.S. hit a new record of $4.37 per gallon on Tuesday, according to the AAA gas prices website.

Stagflation Appears to be Here and Now Says Energy Expert

In a recent recurring prognosticator article, one of Rigzone’s regular market watchers looked at the issue of stagflation, oil and gas prices, first quarter results and more.

Ukraine Disrupts Gas Deliveries to Europe for First Time

Gas flows into Europe from Russia were put under further pressure on Tuesday after a key pipeline in Ukraine was closed, a market note sent to Rigzone outlined.

