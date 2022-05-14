Top Headlines: Massive Heerema Thialf Vessel To Start Kinsale Head Removal
Here are some of Rigzone’s top stories during the last week, just in case you missed them…
Massive Heerema Thialf Vessel To Start Kinsale Head Removal
Heerema’s semi-submersible crane giant Thialf is set to kick off the Kinsale Head platform removal campaign for PSE Kinsale Energy in May.
Read full article here
OPEC Kingpins Sound Alarm
Bloomberg reported that the oil ministers of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates warned that spare capacity is decreasing in all energy sectors.
Read full article here
Biden Scraps Offshore Oil Auctions
Bloomberg also reported that the Biden administration is scrapping planned auctions of drilling rights in the Gulf of Mexico and Alaska’s Cook Inlet.
Read full article here
USA Gasoline Price Hits New Record
The average price of regular gasoline in the U.S. hit a new record of $4.37 per gallon on Tuesday, according to the AAA gas prices website.
Read full article here
Stagflation Appears to be Here and Now Says Energy Expert
In a recent recurring prognosticator article, one of Rigzone’s regular market watchers looked at the issue of stagflation, oil and gas prices, first quarter results and more.
Read full article here
Ukraine Disrupts Gas Deliveries to Europe for First Time
Gas flows into Europe from Russia were put under further pressure on Tuesday after a key pipeline in Ukraine was closed, a market note sent to Rigzone outlined.
Read full article here
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
