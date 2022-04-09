Top Headlines: Manchin Issues Advice for Testifying Oil Execs and More

Check out some of Rigzone's top stories this week.

Manchin Issues Advice for Testifying Oil Execs

Bloomberg outlined that Senator Joe Manchin offered unsolicited advice to oil executives heading for a grilling on Capitol Hill.

Shunned Oil Piling Up Off China

Bloomberg reported that, according to Kpler, tankers carrying 22 million barrels of Russian, Iranian and Venezuelan oil are piling up off China.

Oil Supply, Demand and Prices Become Clear

Global oil supply, demand and prices have become clear, despite the fog of war, according to a new report from Enverus Intelligence Research.

Exxon Sanctions Yellowtail Development Offshore Guyana

ExxonMobil made a final investment decision for the Yellowtail development offshore Guyana after receiving government and regulatory approvals.

USA Government Comments on Gulf of Mexico Lease Program

The U.S. Department of the Interior sent a statement after Rigzone asked if its five-year program for leasing in the Gulf of Mexico would lapse.

Biden Oil Relief Plan Seen Backfiring

Bloomberg noted that U.S. President Joe Biden’s plan to tackle record gasoline prices with an unprecedented release of emergency oil reserves may stifle domestic crude drilling just when it’s needed most.

