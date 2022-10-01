Top Headlines: Majors Shut-In Production Due to Hurricane Ian and More
Here are some of Rigzone’s top stories during the last week, just in case you missed them…
Majors Shut-In Production Due to Hurricane Ian
Earlier this week, Chevron and BP revealed that they were shutting in production in response to Hurricane Ian.
Read full article here
12 Gulf of Mexico Platforms Evacuated as Ian Rages On
Following production shut-in news from Chevron and BP, the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement revealed that personnel had been evacuated from a total of 12 production platforms.
Read full article here
Several Leaks Found in Nord Stream Pipelines
On September 27, several leaks were found in the Nord Steam 1 and 2 pipelines in Danish and Swedish territory, Rystad Energy Senior Analyst Fabian Ronningen highlighted in a market note sent to Rigzone.
Read full article here
Goldman Slashes Oil Price Forecasts
Bloomberg reported that Goldman Sachs Group Inc. sharply lowered its oil price forecasts amid increasing signs of a global economic slowdown.
Read full article here
Dregs of Texas Oil Patch More in Demand Than Crude Itself
In a sign of just how much Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has thrown global energy markets into disarray, it’s natural gas, not oil, that’s becoming more coveted in U.S. shale fields, Bloomberg noted.
Read full article here
Gas Prices Like a Leaf in the Wind
In a market note sent to Rigzone, Rystad Energy Vice President Emily McClain said gas prices appear like a leaf in the wind, with little indication on how far they will be carried and in what direction.
Read full article here
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- Where Will WTI Crude Oil Price Be at End-2022?
- Norway Heightens Emergency Preparedness on NCS
- Oil Prices Find Some Support
- Biden Admin Readies New Sanctions Targeting Iran Oil Exports
- Europe Gas Falls as EU Ministers Back Measures to Contain Crisis
- Fitch Solutions Gives Oil Price Warning
- Maersk Setting Up Offshore Wind Training Centre In Nagasaki
- U.S. Sets Solar Capacity Record Growth In Past Quarter
- Europe Spending $7.4Bn On Geothermal Heating By 2030
- Wartsila Signs First-Ever Fleet Decarbonization Deal In Latin America
- Majors Shut-In Production Due to Hurricane Ian
- Major Hurricane Expected in Gulf of Mexico This Week
- Where Will WTI Crude Oil Price Be at End-2022?
- Goldman Slashes Oil Price Forecasts
- Dregs of Texas Oil Patch More in Demand Than Crude Itself
- Several Leaks Found in Nord Stream Pipelines
- 12 Gulf of Mexico Platforms Evacuated as Ian Rages On
- Gas Prices Like a Leaf in the Wind
- Bring Down Pump Prices Now, Biden Says
- Fitch Solutions Raises Henry Hub Gas Price Forecast
- Oil Futures Signal Death Cross
- Where Is the Oil Price Heading in 2022 and 2023?
- Recession Playbook May Not Work on Oil This Time
- Vessel Boarded by Sea Robbers
- GE Barred From Selling Haliade-X Offshore Wind Turbine In US
- Top Headlines: Oil Futures Signal Death Cross and More
- $80 Is the New $60 For Oil
- U.S. Selling More Crude Oil From Strategic Petroleum Reserve
- Russia Losing Gas War
- Europe Could Solve Gas Supply Problem With Return To Shale