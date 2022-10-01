Top Headlines: Majors Shut-In Production Due to Hurricane Ian and More

Check out some of Rigzone's top stories during the last week.

Here are some of Rigzone’s top stories during the last week, just in case you missed them…

Majors Shut-In Production Due to Hurricane Ian

Earlier this week, Chevron and BP revealed that they were shutting in production in response to Hurricane Ian.

Read full article here

12 Gulf of Mexico Platforms Evacuated as Ian Rages On

Following production shut-in news from Chevron and BP, the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement revealed that personnel had been evacuated from a total of 12 production platforms.

Read full article here

Several Leaks Found in Nord Stream Pipelines

On September 27, several leaks were found in the Nord Steam 1 and 2 pipelines in Danish and Swedish territory, Rystad Energy Senior Analyst Fabian Ronningen highlighted in a market note sent to Rigzone.

Read full article here

Goldman Slashes Oil Price Forecasts

Bloomberg reported that Goldman Sachs Group Inc. sharply lowered its oil price forecasts amid increasing signs of a global economic slowdown.

Read full article here

Dregs of Texas Oil Patch More in Demand Than Crude Itself

In a sign of just how much Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has thrown global energy markets into disarray, it’s natural gas, not oil, that’s becoming more coveted in U.S. shale fields, Bloomberg noted.

Read full article here

Gas Prices Like a Leaf in the Wind

In a market note sent to Rigzone, Rystad Energy Vice President Emily McClain said gas prices appear like a leaf in the wind, with little indication on how far they will be carried and in what direction.

Read full article here

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com