Top Headlines: Maersk Drilling Merging with Noble Corporation and More
Maersk Drilling Merging with Noble Corporation
Maersk Drilling and Noble Corporation agreed to create a combined company with a fleet of 20 floaters and 19 jack-up rigs via a primarily all-stock transaction.
Noble Shareholder to Vote Against Merger with Maersk Drilling
Following Maersk Drilling and Noble Corporation’s announcement, a Noble shareholder stated that it would vote against such a move.
Pioneer Announces $3.25B Permian Deal
Pioneer Natural Resources Company announced that it had entered into a definitive agreement with Continental Resources to sell all of its assets in the Delaware Basin for cash proceeds of $3.25 billion.
USA Has Arsenal of Tools to Battle High Oil Prices
If the U.S. doesn’t get OPEC+ to respond to its pledge for more output, it has its own arsenal of tools to deploy to battle high prices of refined oil products, according to Rystad Energy.
Look For Continued Pacing Towards $100 Oil
In this week’s preview of what to watch in oil and gas markets, one of Rigzone’s regular market watchers warned to look for continued pacing towards $100 oil.
USA EIA Releases Latest Oil Price Forecast
The U.S. Energy Information Administration released its latest Brent spot average price forecasts for 2021 and 2022.
