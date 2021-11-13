Top Headlines: Maersk Drilling Merging with Noble Corporation and More

Check out some of Rigzone's top stories during the last week.

Here are some of Rigzone’s top stories during the last week, just in case you missed them…

Maersk Drilling Merging with Noble Corporation

Maersk Drilling and Noble Corporation agreed to create a combined company with a fleet of 20 floaters and 19 jack-up rigs via a primarily all-stock transaction.

Read full article here

Noble Shareholder to Vote Against Merger with Maersk Drilling

Following Maersk Drilling and Noble Corporation’s announcement, a Noble shareholder stated that it would vote against such a move.

Read full article here

Pioneer Announces $3.25B Permian Deal

Pioneer Natural Resources Company announced that it had entered into a definitive agreement with Continental Resources to sell all of its assets in the Delaware Basin for cash proceeds of $3.25 billion.

Read full article here

USA Has Arsenal of Tools to Battle High Oil Prices

If the U.S. doesn’t get OPEC+ to respond to its pledge for more output, it has its own arsenal of tools to deploy to battle high prices of refined oil products, according to Rystad Energy.

Read full article here

Look For Continued Pacing Towards $100 Oil

In this week’s preview of what to watch in oil and gas markets, one of Rigzone’s regular market watchers warned to look for continued pacing towards $100 oil.

Read full article here

USA EIA Releases Latest Oil Price Forecast

The U.S. Energy Information Administration released its latest Brent spot average price forecasts for 2021 and 2022.

Read full article here

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com