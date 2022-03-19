Top Headlines: Largest North America Oil Resource On Its Net-Zero Way
Here are some of Rigzone’s top stories during the last week, just in case you missed them…
Largest Oil Resource In North America On Its Net-Zero Way
Canada’s major oil sands producers are working together on a first-of-its-kind net-zero initiative. The goal of the alliance is to achieve a phased reduction in emissions from oil sands operations, reaching net-zero by 2050.
No Bidders For Incredibly Cheap Russian Oil
Bloomberg reported that a recent attempt to sell Russian crude typically favored by Asian buyers received zero bidders.
Russian Oil Tanker Fleet Coming to a Standstill
Bloomberg noted that Russia’s giant fleet of ocean-going oil tankers is starting to come to a standstill.
Equinor Starts Drilling 36 Million Barrel North Sea Well
Equinor started drilling operations on its Kveikje exploration well in the Norwegian section of the North Sea. The drilling of the Kveikje well, designated 35/10-8S, is expected to take up to four weeks.
Times Square Billboards Have Oil Message for Biden
Billboards placed in the heart of Times Square recently have had a message for U.S. President Joe Biden.
Vessels Collide Near Chevron Docks in Mississippi
Two vessels collided last Saturday morning near Chevron docks in Pascagoula, Mississippi, according to several reports. The incident reportedly included the Valaris DS-16 drillship and the bulk carrier ship Akti.
