Top Headlines: Is the USA Shale Boom Over and More

by Andreas Exarheas
Rigzone Staff
Saturday, January 21, 2023
Check out some of Rigzone's top stories during the last week.

Here are some of Rigzone’s top stories during the last week, just in case you missed them…

Is the USA Shale Boom Over?

Representatives at PVM Oil Associates, Fitch Solutions, EIR and Westwood offered their views on the U.S. shale market.

Read full article here

Will Venezuela Make an Oil Market Comeback in 2023?

Analysts FGE, Macquarie Group and Standard Chartered Bank had their say on a Venezuela oil market comeback this year.

Read full article here

Gulf of Mexico Lease Sales Edge Closer

The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management announced that it had issued its Final Supplemental Environmental Impact Statement for two upcoming Gulf of Mexico Outer Continental Shelf oil and gas lease sales to comply with the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022.

Read full article here

Oil and Gas Market Recruitment Trends for 2023

Representatives of Petroplan, Piper-Morgan Associates, Kaye/Bassman’s Energy Practice and TMM Recruitment shared their thoughts.

Read full article here

Aramco Sees Oil Demand Picking Up

Bloomberg noted that the world’s biggest oil company is confident demand will pick up strongly this year as China reopens its economy and the aviation market recovers.

Read full article here

Top Chinese Oil Trader's Buying Spree Sparks Market Curiosity

Bloomberg reported that China’s biggest oil trader Unipec has piqued market interest.

Read full article here

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com


