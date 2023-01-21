Top Headlines: Is the USA Shale Boom Over and More
Is the USA Shale Boom Over?
Representatives at PVM Oil Associates, Fitch Solutions, EIR and Westwood offered their views on the U.S. shale market.
Read full article here
Will Venezuela Make an Oil Market Comeback in 2023?
Analysts FGE, Macquarie Group and Standard Chartered Bank had their say on a Venezuela oil market comeback this year.
Read full article here
Gulf of Mexico Lease Sales Edge Closer
The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management announced that it had issued its Final Supplemental Environmental Impact Statement for two upcoming Gulf of Mexico Outer Continental Shelf oil and gas lease sales to comply with the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022.
Read full article here
Oil and Gas Market Recruitment Trends for 2023
Representatives of Petroplan, Piper-Morgan Associates, Kaye/Bassman’s Energy Practice and TMM Recruitment shared their thoughts.
Read full article here
Aramco Sees Oil Demand Picking Up
Bloomberg noted that the world’s biggest oil company is confident demand will pick up strongly this year as China reopens its economy and the aviation market recovers.
Read full article here
Top Chinese Oil Trader's Buying Spree Sparks Market Curiosity
Bloomberg reported that China’s biggest oil trader Unipec has piqued market interest.
Read full article here
Editor | Rigzone
