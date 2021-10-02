Top Headlines: Hurricane Sam Could Make USA Landfall This Week and More

Here are some of Rigzone's top stories during the last week, just in case you missed them...

Here are some of Rigzone’s top stories during the last week, just in case you missed them…

Hurricane Sam Could Make USA Landfall This Week

In a statement sent to Rigzone late Monday, Rystad Energy’s senior oil markets analyst Louise Dickson said Hurricane Sam could make landfall on the U.S. East Coast in the middle of the week. At the time of writing, the National Hurricane Center’s projected path for Sam’s storm center leads away from the U.S. in a northeastern trajectory.

Read full article here

Petrofac Pleads Guilty In Bribery Case, Awaiting Sentencing

Oilfield services firm Petrofac reached a plea agreement with the UK Serious Fraud Office concerning its investigation into the company’s historical use of agents in the Middle East.

Read full article here

Shell Sheds Egypt Onshore Assets Days After Permian Exit

Shell completed the sale of its upstream assets in Egypt’s Western Desert to a consortium made up of subsidiaries of Cheiron Petroleum and Cairn Energy.

Read full article here

Go On a Virtual Gulf of Mexico Oil Rig Tour

Valaris created a virtual rig tour of its Valaris Relentless (Valaris DS-18) drillship, which is currently operating in the Gulf of Mexico.

Read full article here

Jack-Up Drilling Rigs Set For LNG Conversion

Offshore rig inspection company ADC Energy won a contract with an undisclosed USA-based LNG company to identify and select offshore drilling rigs suitable for conversion for LNG operations.

Read full article here

Global Gas Flaring Could Cost $82B Per Year

Oil producing countries could lose more than $80 billion dollars a year due to global gas flaring, according to GlobalData, whose recent report outlines that countries could make up to $82 billion per annum if they utilized this gas instead of flaring it.

Read full article here

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com