Top Headlines: Hurricane Sam Could Make USA Landfall This Week and More
Here are some of Rigzone’s top stories during the last week, just in case you missed them…
Hurricane Sam Could Make USA Landfall This Week
In a statement sent to Rigzone late Monday, Rystad Energy’s senior oil markets analyst Louise Dickson said Hurricane Sam could make landfall on the U.S. East Coast in the middle of the week. At the time of writing, the National Hurricane Center’s projected path for Sam’s storm center leads away from the U.S. in a northeastern trajectory.
Read full article here
Petrofac Pleads Guilty In Bribery Case, Awaiting Sentencing
Oilfield services firm Petrofac reached a plea agreement with the UK Serious Fraud Office concerning its investigation into the company’s historical use of agents in the Middle East.
Read full article here
Shell Sheds Egypt Onshore Assets Days After Permian Exit
Shell completed the sale of its upstream assets in Egypt’s Western Desert to a consortium made up of subsidiaries of Cheiron Petroleum and Cairn Energy.
Read full article here
Go On a Virtual Gulf of Mexico Oil Rig Tour
Valaris created a virtual rig tour of its Valaris Relentless (Valaris DS-18) drillship, which is currently operating in the Gulf of Mexico.
Read full article here
Jack-Up Drilling Rigs Set For LNG Conversion
Offshore rig inspection company ADC Energy won a contract with an undisclosed USA-based LNG company to identify and select offshore drilling rigs suitable for conversion for LNG operations.
Read full article here
Global Gas Flaring Could Cost $82B Per Year
Oil producing countries could lose more than $80 billion dollars a year due to global gas flaring, according to GlobalData, whose recent report outlines that countries could make up to $82 billion per annum if they utilized this gas instead of flaring it.
Read full article here
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
- Exxon Sees $700MM Windfall from Gas Rally
- Higher Oil Prices a Function of Higher NatGas Prices
- Subsea 7 Lands Major Subsea Deal
- Gulf of Mexico Lease Sale Set for November
- Neptune Energy Begins Drilling Dugong Tail Exploration Well
- Australia Commits $180MM For Carbon Capture Projects
- Oil Completes Sixth Straight Week Of Gains
- COSL Drilling Rig Set For North Sea Work With Ithaca
- BofA Says Oil May Hit $100 This Winter
- Aberdeen University Commits to Fossil Fuel Divestment
- Hurricane Sam Could Make USA Landfall This Week
- Petrofac Pleads Guilty In Bribery Case, Awaiting Sentencing
- Jack-Up Drilling Rigs Set For LNG Conversion
- 3Q Oil and Gas Discovery Roundup
- USA Oil Production Outlook Set to Grow
- Diamond Offshore To Manage Aquadrill Rig During One-Year GOM Deal
- BP Starts Next Expansion Project Phase In Gulf of Mexico
- Commodity Giant Paints Bullish Oil and Gas Outlook
- OGUK Launches New North Sea Survey
- Enauta Shuts Down Field Off Brazil Due To Gas Leak
- Hurricane Sam Could Make USA Landfall This Week
- USA EIA Releases New Oil Price Forecast
- Chevron CEO Warns of High Energy Prices
- Venezuela Heavy Oil Project Reserves Will be Left Stranded
- Texas May Face Another Hurricane Soon
- How Much Gulf of Mexico Production is Still Offline?
- Shell and ConocoPhillips in $9.5B Permian Deal
- Significant Onshore Australia Gas Discovery Made
- Chuck Norris Hands Over World's Toughest Job to Aker
- Warwick Buys $450MM of Texas Shale Assets