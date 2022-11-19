Top Headlines: Gulf of Mexico an Area of Increasing Instability and More
Here are some of Rigzone’s top stories during the last week, just in case you missed them…
Gulf of Mexico an Area of Increasing Instability
The Gulf of Mexico continues to be an area of increasing instability, according to Dryad Global, which made the statement in its latest Maritime Security Threat Advisory (MSTA). Dryad’s latest MSTA rates Mexico’s risk rating as “substantial” and the country’s Dos Bocas port terminal risk rating as “moderate”.
IEA Says Diesel Demand Destruction Starting to Look Inevitable
The International Energy Agency said unprecedented diesel prices mean that demand destruction for the fuel is probable, Bloomberg reported.
USA EIA Raises Oil Price Forecast
The U.S. Energy Information Administration slightly raised its Brent oil price forecast for both 2022 and 2023, the organization’s latest short term energy outlook revealed.
Minor Damage to Pacific Zircon Tanker
Eastern Pacific Shipping Pte. Ltd. announced that it was investigating an incident involving its managed product tanker Pacific Zircon. The company noted that preliminary reports indicate the vessel was hit by a projectile approximately 150 miles off the coast of Oman.
USA Lays Blame for Tanker Attack
U.S. Central Command stated that an Iranian-made unmanned aerial vehicle conducted a one-way attack against the Pacific Zircon tanker.
USA Adds Multiple Rigs
The U.S. added nine rigs week on week, according to Baker Hughes’ rotary rig count published on November 10.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
