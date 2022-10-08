Top Headlines: Gasoline Prices May Take Another Hit and More
Here are some of Rigzone’s top stories during the last week, just in case you missed them…
Gasoline Prices May Take Another Hit
In this week’s preview of what to watch in oil and gas markets, Rigzone’s regular energy prognosticators took a look at weather systems in the Atlantic, gasoline prices, natural gas trends and more.
Where Will WTI Crude Oil Price Be at End-2022?
Where will the West Texas Intermediate oil price be at the end of the year? Executives from 159 oil and gas firms offered their views.
Where Will Henry Hub Gas Price Be at End-2022?
Executives from 155 oil and gas firms revealed where they expect the Henry Hub natural gas price to be at the end of 2022.
OPEC+ Tries to Keep Oil Above $90 With Large Cut
OPEC+ agreed to cut its collective output limit by two million barrels day, stoking tensions with the US as the cartel seeks to halt a slide in oil prices caused by the weakening global economy, Bloomberg noted.
White House Reacts to OPEC+ Move
U.S. President Joe Biden is disappointed by OPEC+’s decision to cut production quotas, according to a White House statement from National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and NEC Director Brian Deese.
Norway Places Soldiers On O&G Facilities, Armed Forces Patrolling
After the Norwegian Government increased readiness on the Norwegian continental shelf, the Norwegian Armed Forces enhanced its presence, and soldiers were placed on oil and gas facilities.
