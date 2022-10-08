Top Headlines: Gasoline Prices May Take Another Hit and More

Check out some of Rigzone's top stories during the last week.

Here are some of Rigzone’s top stories during the last week, just in case you missed them…

Gasoline Prices May Take Another Hit

In this week’s preview of what to watch in oil and gas markets, Rigzone’s regular energy prognosticators took a look at weather systems in the Atlantic, gasoline prices, natural gas trends and more.

Read full article here

Where Will WTI Crude Oil Price Be at End-2022?

Where will the West Texas Intermediate oil price be at the end of the year? Executives from 159 oil and gas firms offered their views.

Read full article here

Where Will Henry Hub Gas Price Be at End-2022?

Executives from 155 oil and gas firms revealed where they expect the Henry Hub natural gas price to be at the end of 2022.

Read full article here

OPEC+ Tries to Keep Oil Above $90 With Large Cut

OPEC+ agreed to cut its collective output limit by two million barrels day, stoking tensions with the US as the cartel seeks to halt a slide in oil prices caused by the weakening global economy, Bloomberg noted.

Read full article here

White House Reacts to OPEC+ Move

U.S. President Joe Biden is disappointed by OPEC+’s decision to cut production quotas, according to a White House statement from National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and NEC Director Brian Deese.

Read full article here

Norway Places Soldiers On O&G Facilities, Armed Forces Patrolling

After the Norwegian Government increased readiness on the Norwegian continental shelf, the Norwegian Armed Forces enhanced its presence, and soldiers were placed on oil and gas facilities.

Read full article here

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com