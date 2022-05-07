Top Headlines: Gas Prices Could Rocket in Near Term and More

Check out some of Rigzone's top stories during the last week.

Here are some of Rigzone's top stories during the last week

Gas Prices Could Rocket in Near Term

If Russia implements gas shutoffs to more countries unwilling to pay in Rubles, in addition to Poland and Bulgaria, prices could rocket in the near term, according to Rystad Energy.

Three U.S. Producers Raising Shale Output

Bloomberg reported that Continental Resources, Hess, and Matador Resources signaled plans to raise production from U.S. shale basins.

890MM North Sea Barrels Could be Sanctioned in 2023

The annual performance review for the UK’s top producers highlighted 33 new projects targeting 1.3 billion barrels of oil and gas, according to the North Sea Transition Authority, which noted that a total of 890 million barrels of those resources could be sanctioned as early as next year.

Chevron to Ramp Up Production at Biggest USA Oil Field

Bloomberg noted that Chevron Corp. lifted its production target in North America’s biggest oil field.

Oil and Gas Discovery Confirmed at Hamlet

Neptune Energy announced the discovery of oil and gas at the Hamlet exploration wells in the Norwegian sector of the North Sea.

North Sea Regulator Fines Shell

The North Sea Transition Authority announced that it has fined Shell UK Limited $62,347 (GBP 50,000) and served it with a sanction notice for breaching five field production consents.

