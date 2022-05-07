Top Headlines: Gas Prices Could Rocket in Near Term and More
Here are some of Rigzone’s top stories during the last week, just in case you missed them…
Gas Prices Could Rocket in Near Term
If Russia implements gas shutoffs to more countries unwilling to pay in Rubles, in addition to Poland and Bulgaria, prices could rocket in the near term, according to Rystad Energy.
Read full article here
Three U.S. Producers Raising Shale Output
Bloomberg reported that Continental Resources, Hess, and Matador Resources signaled plans to raise production from U.S. shale basins.
Read full article here
890MM North Sea Barrels Could be Sanctioned in 2023
The annual performance review for the UK’s top producers highlighted 33 new projects targeting 1.3 billion barrels of oil and gas, according to the North Sea Transition Authority, which noted that a total of 890 million barrels of those resources could be sanctioned as early as next year.
Read full article here
Chevron to Ramp Up Production at Biggest USA Oil Field
Bloomberg noted that Chevron Corp. lifted its production target in North America’s biggest oil field.
Read full article here
Oil and Gas Discovery Confirmed at Hamlet
Neptune Energy announced the discovery of oil and gas at the Hamlet exploration wells in the Norwegian sector of the North Sea.
Read full article here
North Sea Regulator Fines Shell
The North Sea Transition Authority announced that it has fined Shell UK Limited $62,347 (GBP 50,000) and served it with a sanction notice for breaching five field production consents.
Read full article here
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
