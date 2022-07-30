Top Headlines: Formosa 2 Wind Farm Passes Significant Milestones and More
Here are some of Rigzone’s top stories during the last week, just in case you missed them…
Over A Quarter Of Turbines Installed On Formosa 2 Wind Farm
Taiwan’s Formosa 2 offshore wind farm has passed two significant construction milestones, completing the installation of twelve turbines and transmitting power to the national grid.
Guyana Going Big League With O&G Revenues To Pass $1 Bn In 2022
Government revenue from domestic production is on track to break the $1 billion mark this year and accelerate to $7.5 billion annually in 2030, according to Rystad Energy research.
Guyana Just Keeps On Giving As Exxon Makes Two More Discoveries
ExxonMobil made two new discoveries southeast of the Liza and Payara developments. More than 25 discoveries have now been made in Guyana.
Brage Well Comes Up Dry
Wintershall Dea confirmed that no hydrocarbons were found in the Brage South exploration well offshore Norway.
Who Were the Biggest Oil and Gas Consumers in 2021?
BP’s latest annual statistical review of world energy revealed the top oil and gas consumers of last year. The review also outlined which countries produced the most oil and gas in 2021.
USA EIA Lowers Oil Price Forecasts
The U.S. Energy Information Administration lowered its Brent crude oil price forecasts for 2022 and 2023 in its latest short term energy outlook.
