Top Headlines: Explosion at Texas LNG Plant and More
Here are some of Rigzone’s top stories during the last week, just in case you missed them…
VIDEO: Explosion at Texas LNG Plant
An incident occurred at the Freeport LNG facility on Quintana Island at about 11.40 am on June 8, according to a statement posted on Freeport LNG’s official Facebook page.
Read full article here
OPEC+ Set to Remove All Production Curbs in August
OPEC+ is set to remove all production curbs in August, a new report from Fitch Solutions Country Risk and Industry Research sent to Rigzone this week outlined.
Read full article here
Shell Gets Green Light To Develop Jackdaw Gas Field
Bloomberg noted that Shell won official consent to develop the Jackdaw natural gas field in the UK’s North Sea eight months after the country’s regulator blocked the project on environmental concerns.
Read full article here
Equinor Play Opening Well Gives No Oil
Equinor drilled a dry well in the Cambozola prospect offshore Norway. The well will be now plugged and abandoned.
Read full article here
No Gas, Oil In Highly Anticipated Sasanof Well Off Australia
Australia’s Western Gas hasn’t found any commercial hydrocarbons in its highly anticipated exploration Sasanof-1 well located offshore Australia.
Read full article here
Louisiana Investigating Methane Cloud Spotted From Space
Bloomberg reported that Louisiana is investigating the source of a cloud of methane that was spotted from space near multiple natural gas pipelines.
Read full article here
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
