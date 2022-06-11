Top Headlines: Explosion at Texas LNG Plant and More

Check out some of Rigzone's top stories during the last week.

VIDEO: Explosion at Texas LNG Plant

An incident occurred at the Freeport LNG facility on Quintana Island at about 11.40 am on June 8, according to a statement posted on Freeport LNG’s official Facebook page.

OPEC+ Set to Remove All Production Curbs in August

OPEC+ is set to remove all production curbs in August, a new report from Fitch Solutions Country Risk and Industry Research sent to Rigzone this week outlined.

Shell Gets Green Light To Develop Jackdaw Gas Field

Bloomberg noted that Shell won official consent to develop the Jackdaw natural gas field in the UK’s North Sea eight months after the country’s regulator blocked the project on environmental concerns.

Equinor Play Opening Well Gives No Oil

Equinor drilled a dry well in the Cambozola prospect offshore Norway. The well will be now plugged and abandoned.

No Gas, Oil In Highly Anticipated Sasanof Well Off Australia

Australia’s Western Gas hasn’t found any commercial hydrocarbons in its highly anticipated exploration Sasanof-1 well located offshore Australia.

Louisiana Investigating Methane Cloud Spotted From Space

Bloomberg reported that Louisiana is investigating the source of a cloud of methane that was spotted from space near multiple natural gas pipelines.

