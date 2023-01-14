Top Headlines: EPA Clarifies Permian Redesignation Position

Check out some of Rigzone's top stories during the last week.

EPA Clarifies Permian Redesignation Position

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency told Rigzone that it has not decided to halt the discretionary Redesignation of Portions of the Permian Basin for the 2015 Ozone National Ambient Air Quality Standards (NAAQS) action.

EIA Slashes 2023 Brent Forecast

The U.S. Energy Information Administration cut its 2023 Brent spot average price forecast by 10 percent in its latest short term energy outlook.

Oil Market Volatility Likely This Week

Barani Krishnan, a senior commodities analyst at uk.Investing.com, outlined that some volatility in the oil market was likely this week.

Shale Worker Pay Growth Slows

Bloomberg noted that monthly wage growth in the U.S. shale patch slowed to less than one percent in November.

Canada Adds 100+ Rigs

Canada added 105 rigs week on week, according to Baker Hughes’ rotary rig count released on January 6.

Russia Oil Price Cap Defies Skeptics

Bloomberg reported that the U.S.-conceived price cap on Russian crude oil exports is showing signs of success, for now.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com