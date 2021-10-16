Top Headlines: Energy Crisis Threatens to Hit USA Grids and More
Here are some of Rigzone’s top stories during the last week, just in case you missed them…
Energy Crisis Threatens to Hit USA Grids
Bloomberg reported that the energy crisis that’s led to electricity shortages and blackouts in Europe and Asia may be heading for the U.S.
Read full article here
First Fully Automated Land Rig Drills First Well
Nabors Industries announced that the world’s first fully automated land drilling rig reached total depth on its first well, which was for ExxonMobil in the Permian basin. The well was drilled to a total measured depth of 19,917 feet, Nabors revealed.
Read full article here
Permian Shale Oil Is Booming Again
Bloomberg reported that oil prices around $80 per barrel are spurring a revival of shale drilling in America’s biggest oil field.
Read full article here
ExxonMobil and Sentinel Team Up for Houston JV
Sentinel Midstream Texas LLC announced a new joint venture with ExxonMobil Pipeline Company serving the Houston energy market. The JV is called Enercoast Midstream LLC.
Read full article here
Standard Chartered Raises Oil Price Forecasts
Standard Chartered has raised its 2021 Brent forecast by $6 per barrel and its 2022 Brent forecast by $8 per barrel, the company revealed in a new report sent to Rigzone following the outcome of the latest OPEC+ meeting.
Read full article here
TC Energy, Nikola in Large Scale Hydrogen Team Up
TC Energy Corporation and Nikola Corporation agreed to collaborate on co-developing, constructing, operating and owning large-scale hydrogen production facilities in the United States and Canada.
Read full article here
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
- Maersk Rig Drilling World Record Well Offshore Angola
- BP To Buy All Crude Oil From Cliff Head Field
- Dems Begin Scrutiny of Abandoned Oil Equipment
- Energy Sector Rally Continues
- Energy Squeeze Triggers Unusual Cushing Decline
- Subsea 7, Schlumberger Get Sakarya Field Gig Offshore Turkey
- RockRose Snaps Up 16 SSE's UK North Sea Assets
- ExxonMobil to Build Plastic Recycling Plant in Texas
- OGA Unveils New Digitized System
- California County Loses Bid to Reinstate Frac Ban
- Permian Shale Oil Is Booming Again
- First Fully Automated Land Rig Drills First Well
- USA EIA Bumps Up Oil Price Forecast
- TC Energy, Nikola in Large Scale Hydrogen Team Up
- North America Rig Count More Than Doubles
- Petrofac, Gazprom Team Up To Promote Russia's Energy Industry
- Chevron Pledges Net-Zero Operational Emissions By 2050
- Oxy Sells Ghana Assets for $750MM
- Oil Bull Continues Run with WTI Closing Above $80
- Guyana-Bound FPSO Enters Drydock In Singapore (VIDEO)
- Hurricane Sam Could Make USA Landfall This Week
- Top Headlines: Hurricane Sam Could Make USA Landfall This Week and More
- Energy Crisis Threatens to Hit USA Grids
- Analysts Release Latest Oil Price Forecasts
- Permian Shale Oil Is Booming Again
- First Fully Automated Land Rig Drills First Well
- Shell and ConocoPhillips in $9.5B Permian Deal
- Shell Sheds Egypt Onshore Assets Days After Permian Exit
- 3Q Oil and Gas Discovery Roundup
- BP in $Multimillion Cherry Point Refinery Investment