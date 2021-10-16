Top Headlines: Energy Crisis Threatens to Hit USA Grids and More

It was another action packed week in the energy world.

Here are some of Rigzone’s top stories during the last week, just in case you missed them…

Energy Crisis Threatens to Hit USA Grids

Bloomberg reported that the energy crisis that’s led to electricity shortages and blackouts in Europe and Asia may be heading for the U.S.

Read full article here

First Fully Automated Land Rig Drills First Well

Nabors Industries announced that the world’s first fully automated land drilling rig reached total depth on its first well, which was for ExxonMobil in the Permian basin. The well was drilled to a total measured depth of 19,917 feet, Nabors revealed.

Read full article here

Permian Shale Oil Is Booming Again

Bloomberg reported that oil prices around $80 per barrel are spurring a revival of shale drilling in America’s biggest oil field.

Read full article here

ExxonMobil and Sentinel Team Up for Houston JV

Sentinel Midstream Texas LLC announced a new joint venture with ExxonMobil Pipeline Company serving the Houston energy market. The JV is called Enercoast Midstream LLC.

Read full article here

Standard Chartered Raises Oil Price Forecasts

Standard Chartered has raised its 2021 Brent forecast by $6 per barrel and its 2022 Brent forecast by $8 per barrel, the company revealed in a new report sent to Rigzone following the outcome of the latest OPEC+ meeting.

Read full article here

TC Energy, Nikola in Large Scale Hydrogen Team Up

TC Energy Corporation and Nikola Corporation agreed to collaborate on co-developing, constructing, operating and owning large-scale hydrogen production facilities in the United States and Canada.

Read full article here

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com