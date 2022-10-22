Top Headlines: Diesel Hits Chaos Mode and More
Here are some of Rigzone’s top stories during the last week, just in case you missed them…
Diesel Hits Chaos Mode
Bloomberg reported this week that the world’s diesel market is once again flashing signs of chaos.
Read full article here
EIA Drops Oil Price Forecasts for 2022 and 2023
The U.S. Energy Information Administration lowered its Brent spot average price forecast for 2022 and 2023 in its latest short term energy outlook report, which was released recently.
Read full article here
Analysts Say TC Energy Could Divest Keystone Oil Pipeline
TC Energy Corp. could sell billions of dollars of assets to help fund projects in Mexico and Western Canada and may even seek the divestiture of its Keystone oil pipeline to the Gulf Coast, according to analysts, Bloomberg noted.
Read full article here
USA Underground Storage Injection 2nd Largest on Record
In a recent North America gas and LNG market update report, Rystad Energy Vice President Emily McClain highlighted that a recent underground storage injection of 129 billion cubic feet was the second largest since the U.S. Energy Information Administration began reporting weekly storage data.
Read full article here
USA Oil Groups React to Biden Measures
12
View Full Article
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- Roslyn Expected to Become Hurricane
- CNOOC Limited Announces First Deep-Deep Large Gas Field
- ADNOC Breaks World Record For Longest Well
- BOEM Announces Next Steps for Oil and Gas Leasing
- Measures Recommended For UK North Sea O&G Production Increase
- Oil Market Traders Torn
- Offshore Wind To Be The Next Bet For Oil Majors
- Somalia Signs Oil Production Sharing Agreement With USA Company
- Neptune Urges Dutch Government To Introduce Investment Allowance
- Schlumberger Beats Profit Estimates
- Diesel Hits Chaos Mode
- Roslyn Expected to Become Hurricane
- Analysts Say TC Energy Could Divest Keystone Oil Pipeline
- USA Oil Groups React to Biden Measures
- NPD Grants Slew of Drilling Permits
- Where Are Diesel Prices Going?
- CNOOC Limited Announces First Deep-Deep Large Gas Field
- Texas Oil Output Drops
- Impact of China's Zero Covid Policy on Display
- Wind And Solar Investments Payback Drops Below One Year
- Diesel Hits Chaos Mode
- Where Will WTI Crude Oil Price Be at End-2022?
- EIA Drops Oil Price Forecasts for 2022 and 2023
- Gasoline Prices May Take Another Hit
- Norway Places Soldiers On O&G Facilities, Armed Forces Patrolling
- Roslyn Expected to Become Hurricane
- No O&G Financing Would Be Road To Hell For America, Banks Say
- New Disturbance Over Southwest Gulf of Mexico
- USA Underground Storage Injection 2nd Largest on Record
- USA Could See Strong Hurricane Enter Gulf of Mexico by Mid-Week