Top Headlines: Diesel Hits Chaos Mode and More

Here are some of Rigzone’s top stories during the last week, just in case you missed them…

Diesel Hits Chaos Mode

Bloomberg reported this week that the world’s diesel market is once again flashing signs of chaos.

EIA Drops Oil Price Forecasts for 2022 and 2023

The U.S. Energy Information Administration lowered its Brent spot average price forecast for 2022 and 2023 in its latest short term energy outlook report, which was released recently.

Analysts Say TC Energy Could Divest Keystone Oil Pipeline

TC Energy Corp. could sell billions of dollars of assets to help fund projects in Mexico and Western Canada and may even seek the divestiture of its Keystone oil pipeline to the Gulf Coast, according to analysts, Bloomberg noted.

USA Underground Storage Injection 2nd Largest on Record

In a recent North America gas and LNG market update report, Rystad Energy Vice President Emily McClain highlighted that a recent underground storage injection of 129 billion cubic feet was the second largest since the U.S. Energy Information Administration began reporting weekly storage data.

USA Oil Groups React to Biden Measures