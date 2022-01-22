Top Headlines: COPL Makes Significant Wyoming Oil Find and More
Here are some of Rigzone’s top stories during the last week, just in case you missed them…
COPL Makes Significant Wyoming Oil Find
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited announced a “significant” conventional light oil discovery at its Wyoming asset. The company noted that the discovery has been confirmed on its large leasehold position in the Converse and Natrona Counties in four Frontier Fm. and one Dakota Fm sands.
ADNOC Comments on Fire
ADNOC confirmed that at approximately 10am on Monday morning, an incident occurred at its Mussafah Fuel Depot in Abu Dhabi which resulted in the outbreak of a fire. The company revealed that three colleagues had died in the incident and that a further six had been injured.
API Issues Call to Action to Biden
American Petroleum Institute President and CEO Mike Sommers issued a call to action to the president, congress, and lawmakers in all 50 states in his keynote address at the organization’s recent State of American Energy event.
Diesel Markets Are Soaring
Bloomberg reported last week that diesel markets were jumping everywhere – a move it described as a positive indicator for oil prices more widely.
Baker Hughes Annual Meeting Cancelled
A Baker Hughes spokesperson confirmed that the company’s 2022 annual meeting in Florence, Italy, has been cancelled. The spokesperson informed Rigzone that Baker Hughes intends to host the annual meeting event in Florence in January 2023, however.
Ex-Shell, Schlumberger Rep Bags Well-Safe Team Lead Role
Well-Safe Solutions announced that it has appointed Mark Davison as the company’s subsurface team lead. Davison has over 30 years of industry experience in a career as a geoscientist.
