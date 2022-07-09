Top Headlines: Citi Warns Oil May Collapse and More
Here are some of Rigzone’s top stories during the last week, just in case you missed them…
Citi Warns Oil May Collapse
Bloomberg reported that Citigroup Inc warned crude oil could collapse to $65 a barrel by the end of this year and $45 by end-2023.
Read full article here
Oil Prices Move Sharply Lower
Oil prices moved “sharply lower” on Tuesday, analysts at Standard Chartered highlighted in a new report sent to Rigzone this week.
Read full article here
USA Drops Rigs Week on Week
The U.S. dropped three rigs week on week, according to Baker Hughes’ rotary rig count released on July 1.
Read full article here
Oil Traders in Panic After Russia CPC Terminal Order
Bloomberg reported that a Russian court order to halt oil loadings from a port in the Black Sea has unnerved European crude traders.
Read full article here
Permian Highway Pipeline in Expansion Project FID
Permian Highway Pipeline LLC has announced a final investment decision to proceed with its expansion project after securing binding firm transportation agreements for all available capacity, one of PHP’s parent companies, Kinder Morgan Inc, has revealed.
Read full article here
Drones Sent Towards Israeli Gas Rig
Earlier this month, Lebanon’s Hezbollah sent three unarmed drones towards an Israeli Mediterranean gas rig in contested waters claimed by both countries, according to Dryad Global’s latest Maritime Security Threat Advisory.
Read full article here
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- Where Is Oil Heading Next?
- Oil Prices Being Yanked Back and Forth
- UK Gov Energy Reps Comment on Bojo Situation
- Low Rhine Water Risks Worsening Europe Energy Crunch
- Iron Man and Energy Sec Team Up for Recruitment Drive
- Top Headlines: Citi Warns Oil May Collapse and More
- VAALCO Energy Completes South Tchibala 1HB-ST Well Off Gabon
- Pantheon Resources Spuds Alkaid #2 Well On The ANS
- CGG Scores 3D Seismic Job in The Nile Delta
- UK Watchdog to Investigate Record Petrol Prices
- Citi Warns Oil May Collapse
- Saudis Raise Oil Prices to Near Record
- Oil Prices Move Sharply Lower
- Oil Traders in Panic After Russia CPC Terminal Order
- USA Drops Rigs Week on Week
- Drones Sent Towards Israeli Gas Rig
- Where Is Oil Heading Next?
- O&G Firms Investing In Diversity Reap Major Financial Benefits
- OPEC+ Close to Max Capacity
- Has There Been Any Follow Up on DOE Energy Meeting?
- USA Navy and Iran Corps Clash in Strait of Hormuz
- Citi Warns Oil May Collapse
- Oil Industry Responds to Biden Letter
- Top Headlines: USA Navy and Iran Corps Clash in Strait of Hormuz and More
- Oil Nosedives on Fed Inflation Actions
- Top Headlines: Oil Industry Responds to Biden Letter and More
- Fitch Solutions Reveals Latest Oil Price Forecast
- Too Early To Speculate on ExxonMobil Refinery Fire Cause
- ExxonMobil Made More Money Than God This Year
- Russian Oil Disappears as Tankers Go Dark