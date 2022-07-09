Top Headlines: Citi Warns Oil May Collapse and More

Check out some of Rigzone's top stories during the last week.

Citi Warns Oil May Collapse

Bloomberg reported that Citigroup Inc warned crude oil could collapse to $65 a barrel by the end of this year and $45 by end-2023.

Oil Prices Move Sharply Lower

Oil prices moved “sharply lower” on Tuesday, analysts at Standard Chartered highlighted in a new report sent to Rigzone this week.

USA Drops Rigs Week on Week

The U.S. dropped three rigs week on week, according to Baker Hughes’ rotary rig count released on July 1.

Oil Traders in Panic After Russia CPC Terminal Order

Bloomberg reported that a Russian court order to halt oil loadings from a port in the Black Sea has unnerved European crude traders.

Permian Highway Pipeline in Expansion Project FID

Permian Highway Pipeline LLC has announced a final investment decision to proceed with its expansion project after securing binding firm transportation agreements for all available capacity, one of PHP’s parent companies, Kinder Morgan Inc, has revealed.

Drones Sent Towards Israeli Gas Rig

Earlier this month, Lebanon’s Hezbollah sent three unarmed drones towards an Israeli Mediterranean gas rig in contested waters claimed by both countries, according to Dryad Global’s latest Maritime Security Threat Advisory.

