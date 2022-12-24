Top Headlines: Calls for Iranian Forces to Close Strait of Hormuz
Calls For Iranian Forces to Close Strait of Hormuz
Media outlets loyal to the regime called for Iranian forces to close the Strait of Hormuz in response to what it cites as foreign intervention, Dryad Global highlighted in its latest Maritime Security Threat Advisory.
BofA Reveals 2023 Oil Price Forecast
BofA Global Research’s Commodity Research team forecasts that Brent crude oil will average $100 per barrel across 2023.
Magnitude 5.4 Quake Hits Texas
A magnitude 5.4 earthquake occurred around 14 miles north-northwest of Midland, Texas, on December 16, the USGS Earthquake Hazards Program has revealed.
Ten Energy Industry Predictions For 2023
Analyst company Wood Mackenzie has compiled ten predictions for energy developments in the year ahead.
VIDEO: USCG Rescues 3 After Chopper Crash in Gulf of Mexico
The U.S. Coast Guard revealed recently that it rescued three passengers from a downed helicopter approximately 35 miles south of Terrebonne Bay, Louisiana.
UK Offshore Wind Investment Is At Risk With Windfall Tax
Renewable power executives warned the UK government that investment in new offshore wind farms is at risk because of soaring costs and the Treasury’s windfall tax, Bloomberg reported.
