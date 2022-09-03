Top Headlines: California Declares Grid Emergency and More

Check out some of Rigzone's top stories during the last week.

California Declares Grid Emergency

Bloomberg reported that California officials declared a statewide grid emergency to cope with surging demand for power amid a blistering heat wave.

Fire at Biggest USA Midwest Refinery

Bloomberg also reported recently that an outage at the largest U.S. Midwest refinery was raising wholesale fuel prices regionally.

Emergency Declared After BP Refinery Fire

An emergency was declared by the United States Department of Transportation’s Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration following the unanticipated shutdown of the BP Whiting refinery as a result of a fire on August 24.

Russia Gives Power Burn a Whole New Meaning

Russia is giving the term ‘power burn’ a whole new meaning by flaring its gas instead of exporting it to Europe via the Nord Stream pipeline, according to energy and environmental geo-analytics company Kayrros.

Diesel Pinch Looms

The global diesel market looks set to get even tighter as power generators and industrial users seek relief from surging natural gas prices, Bloomberg noted.

Neptune Makes Third Discovery Near Gjoa Field

Oil and gas company Neptune Energy made a new commercial discovery at the Ofelia exploration well, near the Gjøa field in the Norwegian sector of the North Sea.

