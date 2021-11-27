Top Headlines: BP Goes on Hydrogen Hiring Spree and More

Check out some of Rigzone's top stories this week.

Here are some of Rigzone’s top stories during the last week, just in case you missed them…

BP Goes on Hydrogen Hiring Spree

Bloomberg reported that BP has kicked off a hiring campaign to fill jobs in its hydrogen business. The major is initially looking to fill 100 hydrogen jobs to work on projects from Spain to Australia, Bloomberg highlighted

Read full article here

Biden Orders Release of USA Oil Reserves

Bloomberg reported Tuesday that the U.S. will release 50 million barrels of crude from its strategic reserves in concert with China, Japan, India and South Korea and the U.K. Bloomberg dubbed the move an unprecedented, coordinated attempt by the world’s largest oil consumers to tame prices.

Read full article here

Anti-OPEC+ Officially Emerges

Tuesday marked the official emergence of an “anti-OPEC+”, according to Rystad Energy’s senior oil markets analyst Louise Dickson, who described the newly emerged group as a set of top oil-consuming countries that are taking the supply-side dynamics into their own hands.

Read full article here

New Type of Price War is Brewing

Rystad warned that a new and unchartered type of price war is brewing in the oil market. According to the company, the door is wide open for OPEC+ to adjust its supply policy downwards at its next meeting in December.

Read full article here

Saipem Bags Deal Worth Near $1B

Saipem revealed that it has been awarded a new offshore contract by Petrobras, worth approximately $940 million, for the Buzios 7 project in Brazil.

Read full article here

Woodside And BHP To Finalize $29B Tie Up

BHP Group and Woodside Petroleum have signed a binding share sale agreement for the merger of BHP’s oil and gas portfolio with Woodside.

Read full article here

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com