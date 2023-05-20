Top Headlines: BMI Projects Gasoline Price Through to 2026
BMI Projects Gasoline Price Through to 2026
BMI, a Fitch Solutions company, has revealed its newest NYMEX RBOB gasoline price forecasts through to 2026 in a new report sent to Rigzone recently.
What Does a 2023 USA Recession Mean for Oil and Gas in the Country?
Dominika Rzechorzek, a Senior Oil and Gas Analyst at BMI, and Dan Kish, a distinguished senior fellow at the Institute for Energy Research, shared their views with Rigzone.
ONEOK Buys Magellan in $18.8B Deal
ONEOK is acquiring Magellan Midstream Partners in a deal worth nearly $19 billion, the companies revealed in a joint statement.
Equinor Dishes Out Deals for $9B Brazil Project
Equinor revealed that, on behalf of the BM-C-33 license, it has awarded a contract for subsea umbilicals, risers, and flowlines to TechnipFMC, and a sales and purchase agreement for the delivery of a floating production, storage, and offloading unit to MODEC Inc.
North Sea Body Says 22 Projects in the Pipeline
