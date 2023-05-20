Top Headlines: BMI Projects Gasoline Price Through to 2026

Check out some of Rigzone's top stories during the last week.

BMI Projects Gasoline Price Through to 2026

BMI, a Fitch Solutions company, has revealed its newest NYMEX RBOB gasoline price forecasts through to 2026 in a new report sent to Rigzone recently.

Read full article here

What Does a 2023 USA Recession Mean for Oil and Gas in the Country?

Dominika Rzechorzek, a Senior Oil and Gas Analyst at BMI, and Dan Kish, a distinguished senior fellow at the Institute for Energy Research, shared their views with Rigzone.

Read full article here

ONEOK Buys Magellan in $18.8B Deal

ONEOK is acquiring Magellan Midstream Partners in a deal worth nearly $19 billion, the companies revealed in a joint statement.

Read full article here

Equinor Dishes Out Deals for $9B Brazil Project

Equinor revealed that, on behalf of the BM-C-33 license, it has awarded a contract for subsea umbilicals, risers, and flowlines to TechnipFMC, and a sales and purchase agreement for the delivery of a floating production, storage, and offloading unit to MODEC Inc.

Read full article here

North Sea Body Says 22 Projects in the Pipeline