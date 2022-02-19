Top Headlines: Biden Will Work Like the Devil to Bring Gas Prices Down

Check out some of Rigzone's top articles this week.

Here are some of Rigzone’s top stories during the last week, just in case you missed them…

Biden Will Work Like the Devil to Bring Gas Prices Down

During remarks on his administration’s work to lower healthcare costs recently, which were made at Germanna Community College in Virginia, U.S. President Joe Biden said he was going to work like the devil to bring gas prices down.

Transocean Rakes In Five New Deals. Four Rigs Heading To GOM

Transocean revealed that it has won work for five offshore rigs, with four going to the U.S. Gulf of Mexico and one to the UK North Sea.

Market Watcher Says Be Prepared for the Unexpected

One of Rigzone’s regular market watchers looked at current geopolitical trends and warned industry onlookers to be prepared for the unexpected.

Big Oil Pumping Cash as If $100 Oil is Here

Bloomberg reported that the world’s oil supermajors are pumping out cash as if crude was already trading at $100 a barrel.

McDermott Scores Largest-Ever Renewables Contract

McDermott International was awarded its largest-ever renewable energy contract from TenneT for the BorWin6 980MW High-Voltage, Direct Current (HVDC) project.

What Was the USA Oil and Gas Average Wage in 2021?

The Texas Independent Producers and Royalty Owners Association’s (TIPRO) seventh, and latest, state of energy report revealed what the U.S. oil and natural gas sector national annual wage averaged last year.

