Top Headlines: Biden Requests $500MM for Strategic Petroleum Reserve

Check out some of Rigzone's top stories during the last week.

Here are some of Rigzone’s top stories during the last week, just in case you missed them…

Biden Requests $500MM for Strategic Petroleum Reserve

In a letter outlining President Biden’s request for 2023 emergency supplemental funding “for critical assistance to Ukraine and critical response activities to address Covid-19”, a sum of $500 million was earmarked for the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR).

Diesel Floods Out Of China After Beijing Greenlights Export Jump

Chinese diesel exports almost doubled last month from a year earlier after Beijing issued a fresh export quota, Bloomberg reported.

Jones Act Is Making The US Diesel Shortage Worse

One of the main factors underpinning the price of diesel in the U.S. is the Jones Act, making shipping fuel from one U.S. port to another more expensive than sending it to Europe.

Freeport Provides LNG Restart Update

Freeport LNG Development, L.P. has provided an update on the ongoing reconstruction and resumption of operations at its natural gas liquefaction and LNG export facility.

VIDEO: Man Medevaced from Oil Tanker Offshore Texas

The U.S. Coast Guard revealed recently that it medevaced a 45-year-old man from an oil tanker on November 19, 11 miles offshore Port Aransas, Texas.

USA Adds More Rigs

The U.S. added a total of three more rigs week on week, according to Baker Hughes’ rotary rig count published on November 18.

