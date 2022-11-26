Top Headlines: Biden Requests $500MM for Strategic Petroleum Reserve
Here are some of Rigzone’s top stories during the last week, just in case you missed them…
Biden Requests $500MM for Strategic Petroleum Reserve
In a letter outlining President Biden’s request for 2023 emergency supplemental funding “for critical assistance to Ukraine and critical response activities to address Covid-19”, a sum of $500 million was earmarked for the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR).
Read full article here
Diesel Floods Out Of China After Beijing Greenlights Export Jump
Chinese diesel exports almost doubled last month from a year earlier after Beijing issued a fresh export quota, Bloomberg reported.
Read full article here
Jones Act Is Making The US Diesel Shortage Worse
One of the main factors underpinning the price of diesel in the U.S. is the Jones Act, making shipping fuel from one U.S. port to another more expensive than sending it to Europe.
Read full article here
Freeport Provides LNG Restart Update
Freeport LNG Development, L.P. has provided an update on the ongoing reconstruction and resumption of operations at its natural gas liquefaction and LNG export facility.
Read full article here
VIDEO: Man Medevaced from Oil Tanker Offshore Texas
The U.S. Coast Guard revealed recently that it medevaced a 45-year-old man from an oil tanker on November 19, 11 miles offshore Port Aransas, Texas.
Read full article here
USA Adds More Rigs
The U.S. added a total of three more rigs week on week, according to Baker Hughes’ rotary rig count published on November 18.
Read full article here
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
Editor | Rigzone
