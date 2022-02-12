Top Headlines: Bechtel Starting $30B Driftwood LNG Plant Construction
Here are some of Rigzone’s top stories during the last week, just in case you missed them…
Bechtel To Start Construction Of $30B Driftwood LNG Plant In April
The construction of Tellurian’s Driftwood LNG export facility will begin in April 2022, the company has revealed. The total cost of the project, which is designed to produce 27.6 million tons per annum of LNG, is near $30 billion.
Watch: FPSO Catches Fire And Sinks Offshore Nigeria
A floating production, storage, and offloading vessel exploded, caught fire, and sunk at the Ukpokiti Terminal in Nigeria.
At Least Three Dead After FPSO Trinity Spirit Explosion In Nigeria
At least three people died in Nigeria as a result of the explosion of the FPSO vessel Trinity Spirit.
Is a Shale Re-Boom on the Cards?
One of Rigzone’s regular market watchers looked at the prospect of a shale ‘re-boom’ recently. The market prognosticator said he would be watching rig count and production carefully as it appears that both majors and private independents are raising CAPEX, or more opportunistically raising production, to take full advantage of oil prices.
Biden Says No Nord Stream 2 if Russia Invades Ukraine
If Russia invades Ukraine, there will no longer be a Nord Stream 2, according to U.S. President Joe Biden, who made the U.S. position clear in a press conference at the White House including Germany’s chancellor Olaf Scholz.
Aker Solutions Buying Consultancy Firm To Drive Energy Transition
Aker Solutions agreed to acquire compatriot electrical power systems consultant firm Unitech Power Systems, in line with its growth strategy.
