Top Headlines: Be Prepared to Pay More at the Pump from June
Here are some of Rigzone’s top stories during the last week, just in case you missed them…
Be Prepared to Pay More at the Pump from June
In a recent edition of Rigzone’s regular hits and misses article, one energy prognosticator warned that end-users should be prepared to pay more at the pump starting June 1.
Europe Braces for Diesel Deluge
Bloomberg reported that Europe’s diesel imports are set to soar to levels last seen before the pandemic, even as cargoes from top-supplier Russia subside.
These 3 Things Will Take a Big Bite Out of Oil Demand in 2022
The ongoing war in Ukraine, Covid-19 lockdowns in China and surging commodity prices are going to take a significant bite out of global oil demand this year, according to Rystad Energy.
Exxon Does It Again - Three More Discoveries Offshore Guyana
ExxonMobil made three new discoveries offshore Guyana and increased its estimate of the recoverable resource for the Stabroek Block to nearly 11 billion oil-equivalent barrels.
Peak Oil Might Be Just Three Years Away, McKinsey Says
Oil demand may peak as soon as 2025, according to new research by leading global consultancy McKinsey & Company.
Russia Stops Gas Flows to 2 European States
Russia has fired the first shot back at the West with a gas embargo on Poland and Bulgaria, Rystad Energy analysts Kaushal Ramesh and Nikoline Bromander noted in a statement sent to Rigzone.
