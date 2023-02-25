Top Headlines: Back of WTI Oil Price Curve Has Collapsed and More
Here are some of Rigzone’s top stories during the last week, just in case you missed them…
Back of WTI Oil Price Curve Has Collapsed
The forward curve for WTI (West Texas Intermediate) crude oil has shown an abrupt change over the past year, analysts at Standard Chartered noted in a new report sent to Rigzone.
Henry Hub Gas Prices Should Remain Depressed in 1H 2023
Henry Hub gas prices should remain depressed in the first half of this year, according to a new BofA Global Research report.
DOI Proposes First Ever Gulf of Mexico Offshore Wind Lease Sale
The U.S. Department of the Interior announced Wednesday that it is proposing the first ever offshore wind lease sale in the Gulf of Mexico.
Ineos Deemed a Relatively Unexpected Buyer of Chesapeake Assets
In a statement sent to Rigzone, Enverus Intelligence Research Director Andrew Dittmar described Ineos as a “relatively unexpected purchaser” of Chesapeake’s Eagle Ford assets.
Naftogaz CEO Says Ukraine Plans to Avoid Gas Imports This Year
Bloomberg reported that the new boss of Ukraine’s biggest energy company has an ambitious plan for this year.
Former ExxonMobil Leader Takes On Suncor CEO Role
Suncor has announced that its board of directors has unanimously selected Rich Kruger to be the company’s next president and chief executive officer, effective April 3.
