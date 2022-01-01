Top Headlines: Another LNG Cargo Appears to Divert to Europe and More
Here are some of Rigzone’s top stories during the last week, just in case you missed them…
Another LNG Cargo Appears to Divert to Europe
Bloomberg reported this week that traders may have diverted another cargo of liquefied natural gas to Europe instead of China amid the continent’s energy crunch.
Read full article here
Mexico to Stop Exporting Oil in 2023
Bloomberg also reported that Mexico plans to end crude oil exports in 2023 as part of a strategy by the nationalist government of Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador to reach self-sufficiency in the domestic fuels market.
Read full article here
Prelude FLNG Remains Shut In Until Shell Makes It Safe For Work
Shell has been told to keep its Prelude FLNG facility shut until it can convince NOPSEMA that it can keep the facility properly powered.
Read full article here
Pioneer Natural Resources Closes $3B+ Deal
Pioneer Natural Resources Company completed the previously announced divestiture of its Delaware basin assets to Continental Resources. The deal was closed for cash proceeds of $3.1 billion after normal closing adjustments, Pioneer Natural Resources outlined.
Read full article here
North America Drops 27 Rigs Week on Week
North America dropped 27 rigs week on week, according to Baker Hughes’ rotary rig count released on December 23. Following the decrease, the region’s total rig count stood at 719, Baker Hughes highlighted.
Read full article here
Where Will the WTI Oil Price be at End 2022?
The latest Dallas Fed Energy Survey looks at where the West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil price will be at the end of next year.
Read full article here
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
