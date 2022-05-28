Top Headlines: ADNOC Announces 650MM Barrel Oil Find and More
Here are some of Rigzone’s top stories during the last week, just in case you missed them…
ADNOC Announces 650MM Barrel Oil Find
In a statement posted on its Twitter page, ADNOC announced multiple onshore oil discoveries in place totaling 650 million barrels of oil.
Read full article here
Finland Loses Main Gas Supply
Bloomberg reported that Russia was cutting Finland off from its natural gas supplies as relations between the two neighbors soured.
Read full article here
USA Fuelmakers Shifting Into Higher Gear
Bloomberg also noted that refiners are gearing up to run as hard as they can, even as roadblocks from feedstock shortages to the upcoming hurricane season threaten to get in the way.
Read full article here
Oil Inventories Down to Dangerously Low Point
Crude oil inventories are down to a dangerously low point across Europe, North America, and OECD Asia just as OPEC+ spare production capacity has dwindled to the lowest levels since April 2020, according to a new BofA Global Research report.
Read full article here
ExxonMobil Selling Shale Assets for $750MM
ExxonMobil signed an agreement with subsidiaries of BKV Corporation for the sale of operated and non-operated Barnett Shale gas assets in Texas for $750 million.
Read full article here
Shots Fired During Tanker Loading
Protesters at Port of Marsa al Hariga, Libya, fired shots in a failed attempt to halt operations and stop the loading of one million barrels of crude to a berthed tanker, Dryad Global’s latest Maritime Security Threat Advisory revealed.
Read full article here
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
Editor | Rigzone
- Bankrupt Sri Lanka Takes Russia Oil
- FERC Approves Gas Pipeline Projects To Increase U.S. Exports
- A Guide to the Week's Oil and Gas Market Hits and Misses
- U.S. Announces First Ever Offshore Wind Sale On Pacific Coast
- Windfall Tax Branded a Backward Step
- BSEE Evaluates Lobo Operating's Fire Boom System
- Oil And Gas Exploration In 2021 Resilient Regardless Of Pandemic
- Crestwood Makes $1.19B Worth Of Asset Transactions
- DOI Invests $33MM Putting People to Work in Orphaned Well Program
- Chevron Investors Go For Energy Transition In Near-Unanimous Vote
- Oil Inventories Down to Dangerously Low Point
- USA Fuelmakers Shifting Into Higher Gear
- Bankrupt Sri Lanka Takes Russia Oil
- ExxonMobil Selling Shale Assets for $750MM
- Shots Fired During Tanker Loading
- World's Oil Growth Engine Is About to Slow
- NPD Grants Slew of Drilling Permits
- FERC Approves Gas Pipeline Projects To Increase U.S. Exports
- Saudi Arabia Says It Has Done All It Can for the Oil Market
- FID For $13.2B Louisiana LNG Project
- Russian Oil Producers Start Using Tankers the World Did Not Want
- ADNOC Announces 650MM Barrel Oil Find
- Finland Loses Main Gas Supply
- This Is Where the Oil Price Would Be Without the War
- Ban on Excessive Gasoline Prices Heading for Vote
- Oil Inventories Down to Dangerously Low Point
- Top Headlines: Be Prepared to Pay More at the Pump from June
- USA Fuelmakers Shifting Into Higher Gear
- Bankrupt Sri Lanka Takes Russia Oil
- Gas Prices Could Rocket in the Near Term