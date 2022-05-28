Top Headlines: ADNOC Announces 650MM Barrel Oil Find and More

Check out some of Rigzone's top stories during the last week.

Here are some of Rigzone’s top stories during the last week, just in case you missed them…

ADNOC Announces 650MM Barrel Oil Find

In a statement posted on its Twitter page, ADNOC announced multiple onshore oil discoveries in place totaling 650 million barrels of oil.

Read full article here

Finland Loses Main Gas Supply

Bloomberg reported that Russia was cutting Finland off from its natural gas supplies as relations between the two neighbors soured.

Read full article here

USA Fuelmakers Shifting Into Higher Gear

Bloomberg also noted that refiners are gearing up to run as hard as they can, even as roadblocks from feedstock shortages to the upcoming hurricane season threaten to get in the way.

Read full article here

Oil Inventories Down to Dangerously Low Point

Crude oil inventories are down to a dangerously low point across Europe, North America, and OECD Asia just as OPEC+ spare production capacity has dwindled to the lowest levels since April 2020, according to a new BofA Global Research report.

Read full article here

ExxonMobil Selling Shale Assets for $750MM

ExxonMobil signed an agreement with subsidiaries of BKV Corporation for the sale of operated and non-operated Barnett Shale gas assets in Texas for $750 million.

Read full article here

Shots Fired During Tanker Loading

Protesters at Port of Marsa al Hariga, Libya, fired shots in a failed attempt to halt operations and stop the loading of one million barrels of crude to a berthed tanker, Dryad Global’s latest Maritime Security Threat Advisory revealed.

Read full article here

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com