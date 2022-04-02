Top Headlines: A Crisis Could be Brewing in the Gulf of Mexico and More
Here are some of Rigzone’s top stories during the last week, just in case you missed them…
A Crisis Could be Brewing in the Gulf of Mexico
Jeopardized American energy security and a cost of thousands of U.S. jobs and billions in government revenue. That’s what we could see if there is a lapse in the U.S. Department of the Interior’s five-year program for leasing in the Gulf of Mexico, according to a new analysis by the American Petroleum Institute and the National Ocean Industries Association.
Oil Executives Refuse Democrat Request
Bloomberg reported that executives from some of the nation’s largest oil companies had refused a request by House Democrats to testify on gasoline prices.
USA Labels Aramco Attack Act of Terrorism
U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan announced that the U.S. condemned Houthi attacks launched against Saudi Arabia’s civil infrastructure on March 25.
Pantheon Theta West Well Exceeds Pre-Drill Estimates
Pantheon Resources started testing of the Theta West 1 well with flows exceeding pre-drill resource estimates of 1.2 billion barrels of oil.
Exxon Again Finds No Oil In Brazil. Cutthroat Not On Target.
ExxonMobil completed drilling operations on the Cutthroat prospect but failed to find any oil offshore Brazil once again.
What Oil Price Do Cos Need to Profitably Drill in USA?
The West Texas Intermediate (WTI) oil price companies need to profitably drill a new well in the U.S. is increasing, according to the Dallas Fed Energy Survey.
