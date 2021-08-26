Top Cities and Companies for Texas Oil Job Postings
The Texas Independent Producers and Royalty Owners Association (TIPRO) has released new workforce data highlighting the top cities and companies for unique oil and gas industry job postings in Texas in July.
According to TIPRO’s data, there were 59,473 total job postings for the Texas oil and natural gas industry last month, of which 8,768 were unique. The top three cities by total unique oil and natural gas job postings were Houston, with 2,801, Midland, with 611, and Odessa, with 477. The top three companies ranked by unique job postings in July were Delek US Holdings, Inc., with 689, Halliburton Company, with 615, and Baker Hughes Company, with 576.
Among the 14 industry sectors TIPRO uses to define the Texas oil and natural gas industry, Petroleum Refineries ranked the highest in July with 1,672 unique job postings, followed by Crude Petroleum Extraction, with 1,662, and Oil and Gas Field Machinery and Equipment Manufacturing, with 1,383. Top posted job titles in July were Store Sales Associates, with 430, Crude Oil Drivers, with 127, and Pipeline Technicians, with 54.
Texas oil and natural gas unique job postings have increased each month since January, according to TIPRO’s data, which can be seen below:
- July 2021 8,768
- June 2021 8,334
- May 2021 8,312
- April 2021 7,754
- March 2021 7,591
- February 2021 6,863
- January 2021 6,806
Commenting on the development, TIPRO President Ed Longanecker said the Texas oil and natural gas industry has experienced consistent growth in employment and jobs postings this year as economic conditions and global demand improve.
In July, TIPRO released a second quarter workforce report, which outlined that the top three cities by total unique oil and natural gas job postings were Houston, with 3,455, Midland, with 993, and Odessa, with 663. The top three companies ranked by unique job postings were Delek US Holdings, Inc., with 1,150, Baker Hughes Company, with 740, and Halliburton Company, with 700.
Earlier this week, TIPRO highlighted that Texas upstream employment for July increased by 1,500 jobs from June, citing the latest figures from U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. In a statement accompanying the update, Longanecker warned that TIPRO believes the spread of the Delta coronavirus variant will impact the near-term pace of recovery to some degree, including Texas oil and natural gas job growth, but added that data suggests that vaccinations, natural immunity and public caution will help keep the latest variant at bay and avoid the major economic disruptions experienced previously.
TIPRO, which was founded in 1946, represents nearly 3,000 individuals and companies from the Texas oil and gas industry. The organization was established by independent oil and natural gas producers hoping to provide a unified voice for the industry.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
