Top 5 MENA Oil Supply Risks Identified

Verisk Maplecroft analysts have identified the Middle East and North Africa’s (MENA) top five oil supply risks in a new report sent to Rigzone recently.

In descending order, the top risks were flagged as Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Iraq, Iran and Libya by Torbjorn Soltvedt, Verisk’s principal MENA analyst, and Verisk MENA analyst Hamish Kinnear.

Looking at Saudi Arabia, Verisk’s analysts noted in the report that Riyadh’s warnings against the risk of supply disruptions are not hyperbole.

“Not only is Saudi Arabia the world’s largest oil exporter, but the kingdom also faces weekly rocket, missile and drone attacks,” the analysts stated in the report.

“Data from our Terrorism Intensity Index show that the majority of the attacks take place along the Saudi-Yemeni border. But … Saudi energy infrastructure is also in the firing line,” the analysts added.

“The attacks against Abqaiq and Khurais in September 2019 underscore the severity of the threat to energy infrastructure in the kingdom. The coordinated drone and missile attacks damaged the world’s largest oil processing plant, temporarily cut production by more than four million barrels per day and led to a 20 percent spike in Brent crude prices,” the analysts continued.

Despite efforts to strengthen missile defenses, the missile and drone threat facing Saudi Arabia since then has only worsened, according to the report.

“Not only has Iran expanded and improved its missile and drone capabilities, but Iran-backed groups throughout the region have also strengthened in parallel,” the analysts said.

“With the war in Yemen unresolved, and nuclear talks with Iran still in the balance, the risk of another damaging attack persists,” the analysts added.

On March 25, U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan drew attention to attacks launched against Saudi Arabia’s civil infrastructure on the same day, condemning the actions. Earlier in March, Sullivan announced that the U.S. condemned separate attacks against civilian infrastructure in Saudi Arabia.

The Saudi-led Coalition recently announced a military operation to neutralize threats against its oil facilities and energy infrastructure, Dryad Global’s Triton Scout Maritime Security Threat Assessment released on March 28 highlighted.

UAE, Iraq, Iran, Libya

According to the report, the threat facing the UAE is similar to the one faced by Saudi Arabia, “with Abu Dhabi facing an increased risk of drone and missile attacks from both Yemen and Iraq”.

“Although the aggregate number of attacks are lower than in Saudi Arabia, the threat level has risen markedly during 2022 as a result of the UAE’s increased indirect involvement in Yemen since late 2021,” the analysts stated.

Iraq was said to stand out as another potential supply risk due to a combination of political and economic factors.

“Heightened political instability as government formation talks drag on has increased the risk of more serious civil unrest. In parallel, high levels of corruption and longstanding underfunding of critical export infrastructure raise the risk of disruptions as a result of damage to pipelines and other mid- and downstream infrastructure,” the analysts stated.

Iran is another less obvious oil supply disruption risk, according to the report.

“Previous rounds of country-wide protests have posed only a limited threat to oil exports despite Iran’s extreme risk category rating in our Civil Unrest Index. Protests in 2019 and 2021 nonetheless serve as a warning for the authorities that this could change,” the analysts stated.

“Notably, the harshest security crackdown took place in the oil-rich Khuzestan province, especially in response to efforts by protestors to block access to a vital petrochemical complex in Mahshahr and the adjacent oil and petrochemicals export hub,” the analysts added.

In North Africa, Libya is said to remain the key disruption risk for oil and gas production.

“El Sharara, the country’s largest field with around 300,000 barrels per day of output, was shut in for three days during March 2022 after an armed group closed a pipeline valve – by our count the 23rd time the field has been shut in since 2011,” the analysts said.

“Small-scale and generally short-term shutdowns can have a marginal impact on global energy prices and create complications for European importers. A more significant market moving disruption however is possible if the Libyan National Army, a major militia group which controls most of Libya’s oil and gas facilities, decides to impose an oil blockade,” the analysts added.

Verisk Maplecroft is a global risk intelligence company. The firm’s datasets cover more than 150 environmental, social, political and economic issues for 198 countries, 74 industries and more than 200 commodities, according to Verisk’s website.

