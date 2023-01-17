Too Early to Sustain $100 Per Barrel Oil
It’s just too early to sustain $100 per barrel oil, according to Standard Chartered.
“It is highly likely that we see $100 at some point this year, however, we don’t expect it to stick,” a Standard Chartered analyst told Rigzone.
“We are forecasting a Brent average of $91 this year so any move above $100 would likely be brief. It’s just too early to sustain $100 - oil demand growth [is] limited this year and [the] macro backdrop [is] creating headwinds, particularly in H1,” the analyst added.
“[The] first year in which we think the average will be over $100 is 2025,” the Standard Chartered analyst continued.
In a report sent to Rigzone earlier this month, Enverus Intelligence Research (EIR) highlighted that, as of December, it projected Brent at $93 per barrel in the first quarter of this year and $108 per barrel in the fourth quarter of 2023.
In a research note sent to Rigzone in January, Goldman Sachs noted that it expects solid global oil demand growth of 2.7 million barrels per day in 2023 to push the market back into deficit in H2 and raise Brent to $105 per barrel by the fourth quarter of 2023.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) expects the Brent spot price to average $80 per barrel in the first quarter of this year, $78.34 per barrel in the second quarter, $76.69 per barrel in the third quarter, and $75.36 per barrel in the fourth quarter, according to its latest Short Term Energy Outlook (STEO). The EIA’s latest STEO, which was released this month, highlighted that the Brent spot price averaged $100.94 per barrel in 2022.
Brent closed above $100 per barrel several times last year, peaking at a close of $127.98 per barrel on March 8, 2022. Brent then dropped from a close of near $123 per barrel in May 2022 to a close of just above $76 per barrel on December 9, 2022, before rising to a close of above $85 per barrel in January 2023.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
- Too Early to Sustain $100 Per Barrel Oil
- Norway Set To Earn Over $200Bn From Oil And Gas In 2023
- OPEC Chief Is Cautiously Optimistic on Global Economy
- UK Offshore Licensing Round Attracts 115 Bids
- India Now Buying 33 Times More Russian Oil Than a Year Earlier
- 2023 The Year of China's Covid Reawakening
- Will Oil Hit $100 Per Barrel in 2023?
- EIA Slashes 2023 Brent Forecast
- Gasoline and Diesel Prices Expected to Fall
- Higher Oil Prices Have Not Led to More Exploration
- Russia Oil Price Cap Defies Skeptics
- Shell Notes Main Energy Trends For 2023
- USA NatGas Demand Could Be on Track for Record Lows
- Analysts Flag Short Term Oil Price Upside
- Shell Finds Gas In Pensacola High-Impact Well Off UK
- Bill Prohibiting Sale of USA SPR Oil to China Passes House
- Calls For Iranian Forces to Close Strait of Hormuz
- Egypt Makes 53 New Oil And Gas Discoveries In 2022
- World Economy Headed For A Recession In 2023
- Texas Governor Calls For Atmos Energy Investigation
- Search For Four Missing In GoM Chopper Crash Suspended
- Big Oil Investors Calling For More Aggressive Climate Targets
- VIDEO: USCG Rescues 3 After Chopper Crash in Gulf of Mexico
- Where Will WTI Oil Price Be at End 2023?
- BofA Reveals 2023 Oil Price Forecast
- Louisiana, Texas To Gain Thousands of Energy Jobs At Start of 2023