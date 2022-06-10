Too Early To Speculate on ExxonMobil Refinery Fire Cause
It is currently too early to speculate on the cause of a fire at the ExxonMobil Fawley refinery, according to an ExxonMobil spokesperson.
“The fire was extinguished quickly and ExxonMobil Fawley continues to meet its customer commitments,” the spokesperson told Rigzone.
“It is currently too early to speculate on the cause,” the spokesperson added.
Earlier this week, a statement on ExxonMobil Fawley’s official Twitter page highlighted that the company was dealing with an incident on one of its units and outlined that this was being managed by its emergency response team.
In an update from the company on the same day, ExxonMobil revealed that it had experienced an isolated fire on one of its units at Fawley. The statement noted that on-site emergency teams, with assistance from Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service, moved quickly and safely contained the incident.
“There have been no injuries and all personnel are accounted for. As a result we are currently having to use our flares. Please be assured that the use of our flares is completely safe and controlled,” ExxonMobil said in the update.
In a second update, ExxonMobil confirmed that the fire had been safely contained and that nobody was injured.
“Our own specialist teams responded quickly and, with the help of Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service, safely addressed the situation,” ExxonMobil said in the update.
The ExxonMobil Fawley Refinery and Petrochemical Complex operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week to produce fuels and chemical products essential to modern society, ExxonMobil’s website states.
Opened in 1951, ExxonMobil Fawley is located on the western shore of Southampton water and covers 3,250 acres. It is the largest UK refinery, according to ExxonMobil’s site, which notes that around 1,900 ships deliver crude to its marine terminal where Fawley manufactures a wide range of products including approximately one fifth of the UK’s transportation fuel needs.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
Editor | Rigzone
- Fitch Solutions Reveals Latest Oil Price Forecast
- OSM Offshore To Modify Equinor Heidrun B FSU
- Laredo Energy VI Explores Sale Worth Up to $1B
- TotalEnergies Takes Vantage Drillship For Work Off West Africa
- Pioneering Spirit Delivers Decommissioned Valhall Facilities
- Too Early To Speculate on ExxonMobil Refinery Fire Cause
- VIDEO: Explosion at Texas LNG Plant
- Equinor Play Opening Well Gives No Oil
- OPEC+ Set to Remove All Production Curbs in August
- Israel Moving Energean Power FPSO To Karish Field Angers Lebanon
- No Gas, Oil In Highly Anticipated Sasanof Well Off Australia
- Iran Might Get US OK To Flow More Oil Even Without Nuclear Deal
- Vaalco Makes Significant Find Offshore Gabon
- Louisiana Investigating Methane Cloud Spotted From Space
- US Boosts Biofuel Quotas Due To Rising Gasoline Prices
- Stock Prices Show Climate Divide Between US And Europe
- Russian Oil Producers Start Using Tankers the World Did Not Want
- ADNOC Announces 650MM Barrel Oil Find
- Rapidly Decaying Supertanker Could Explode at Any Time
- This Is Where the Oil Price Would Be Without the War
- Top Headlines: ADNOC Announces 650MM Barrel Oil Find and More
- Bankrupt Sri Lanka Takes Russia Oil
- Finland Loses Main Gas Supply
- Biden To Restart Idle Refineries To Tame Fuel Prices
- Ban on Excessive Gasoline Prices Heading for Vote
- Iran Seizes 2 Greek Tankers