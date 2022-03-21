To Be Or Not To Be Oil? Hamlet Well Says – To Be.

Neptune Energy asked the Hamlet well in the North Sea the to be or not to be oil question earlier this year and the answer was – to be.

Neptune Energy said that its partners encountered hydrocarbons at the Hamlet exploration well in the Norwegian sector of the North Sea.

Having entered the reservoir, located within the PL153, or otherwise named Gjøa, license logs encountered hydrocarbons and a decision was made to initiate coring.

According to Neptune Energy, the operations in the reservoir section are still at an early stage and it has yet to be confirmed if commercial volumes are present. A contingent side-track may be drilled to further define the extent of the discovery.

Located 35 miles west of Florø, Norway, at a water depth of 1,175 feet, Hamlet is within one of Neptune’s core areas and close to existing infrastructure, some 4.5 miles north of the Gjøa field. The reservoir target is the Lower Cretaceous Agat Formation and is expected to be reached at a depth of approximately 8,530 feet.

The drilling program comprises a main-bore – designated 35/9-16S – with an optional side-track based on the outcome of the exploration well. Neptune secured a drilling permit for the well from the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate in February.

In the event of a commercial discovery, the Hamlet prospect could be tied back to the Neptune-operated Gjøa platform and produced with less than half the average CO2 emissions on the Norwegian Continental Shelf.

Hamlet is being drilled by the Deepsea Yantai, a semi-submersible rig owned by CIMC and operated by Odfjell Drilling.

Neptune Energy is the operator of the license with 30 percent interest. Its partners are Petoro, Wintershall Dea, and OKEA with 30, 28, and 12 percent respectively.

As for the Gjøa field, Neptune recently opened two new subsea fields – Duva and Gjøa P1 – both tied back to the Gjøa platform.

Neptune also operates the Fenja development project and the Dugong discovery. The company is a partner in several producing fields – Brage, Draugen, Fram, Gudrun, Hyme, Ivar Aasen, Njord, and Snøhvit. The Bauge field in which Neptune is also a partner is under development.

