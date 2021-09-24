TMC To Supply Sangomar FPSO With Compressor Systems

Offshore compressor firm TMC Compressors has been contracted to supply the marine compressed air system for Woodside’s Sangomar FPSO.

TMC said that it would deliver a large marine compressed air system to Woodside’s Sangomar FPSO which is currently undergoing conversion from a very large crude carrier (VLCC) to a floating, production, storage, and offloading vessel (FPSO) at COSCO shipyard in China.

“The Sangomar field is expected to be Senegal's first offshore oil development. I believe any supplier would be proud to be involved with such an important project for a developing nation,” TMC’s director of sales and business development Hans Petter Tanum said.

The marine compressed air system for the Sangomar FPSO will consist of large-capacity service and instrument air compressors with associated air dryers and filters. TMC has not disclosed the value of the contract. The construction of the compressors will be conducted in Europe and delivered to COSCO’s shipyard in Dalian.

The FPSO will be named FPSO Léopold Sédar Senghor after Senegal’s first president from 1960 to 1980. Once completed it will be deployed at the Sangomar – formerly SNE – field located some 60 miles south of Dakar, Senegal. MODEC is responsible for supplying the FPSO, while Woodside is the operator of the Sangomar field development.

“When vessels operate far from shore, operators want the most reliable equipment. Our marine compressed air system is designed specifically for offshore and marine use and to allow the crew to conduct equipment maintenance themselves. This is a key reason why our system is favored by the majority of the leading international FPSO operators,” Tanum added.

Scheduled for delivery in early 2023, the FPSO will be permanently moored at a water depth of approximately 780 meters. She will be capable of processing 100,000 barrels of crude oil per day, 130 million standard cubic feet of gas per day, 145,000 barrels of water injection per day and will have a minimum storage capacity of 1,300,000 barrels of crude oil.

