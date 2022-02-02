TMC Compressors Books Retrofit Order For OceanPact Vessels

TMC Compressors has been contracted to deliver the marine compressed air system for OceanPact's two AHTS vessels.

TMC Compressors has secured an order from the Brazilian shipowner, OceanPact, for the delivery of the marine compressed air system for two of the shipowner’s anchor handling tug supply vessels (AHTS), Rochedo de São Pedro and Rochedo de São Paulo. TMC has not disclosed the value of the deal.

OceanPact has recently acquired the two AHTS vessels and subsequently completed upgrades. Currently, the company is looking to retrofit new marine compressors onboard. TMC has been tagged to supply the new compressors for each of the two vessels that are both actively operating under a contract with Petrobras.

The shipowner has chartered the two vessels, previously known as Skandi Pacific and Skandi Saigon, on a 26-month deal from DDW Offshore. After the charter period, OceanPact will fully acquire the two vessels.

The two vessels joined OceanPact’s fleet in the second quarter of 2021 and received an investment of some $17.3 million for the needed upgrades as well as a fresh coat of paint and a change of names.

According to a company brief, the two units started supporting Petrobras’ production activities on the Brazilian continental shelf in October last year. Both vessels were originally built in 2011 and are of an STX AH08 design.

“OceanPact is dedicated to running a sustainable operation. Our marine compressed air system is energy efficient and operationally reliable, which reduces both emissions to air and the need for unnecessary offshore travel. We believe these have been key reasons for choosing our equipment,” said Hans Petter Tanum, TMC’s director of sales and business development.

OceanPact is a Brazilian subsea and logistics company that develops and implements safe, efficient, and innovative solutions in three segments: environmental, subsea, and logistics and engineering.

The company offers services for the study, protection, monitoring, and sustainable use of the sea, the coast, and marine resources for customers from different sectors of the economy, such as oil and gas, energy, mining, telecommunications, port, navigation, tourism, fishing, and aquaculture.

