TMC Compressors Books Retrofit Order For OceanPact Vessels
TMC Compressors has secured an order from the Brazilian shipowner, OceanPact, for the delivery of the marine compressed air system for two of the shipowner’s anchor handling tug supply vessels (AHTS), Rochedo de São Pedro and Rochedo de São Paulo. TMC has not disclosed the value of the deal.
OceanPact has recently acquired the two AHTS vessels and subsequently completed upgrades. Currently, the company is looking to retrofit new marine compressors onboard. TMC has been tagged to supply the new compressors for each of the two vessels that are both actively operating under a contract with Petrobras.
The shipowner has chartered the two vessels, previously known as Skandi Pacific and Skandi Saigon, on a 26-month deal from DDW Offshore. After the charter period, OceanPact will fully acquire the two vessels.
The two vessels joined OceanPact’s fleet in the second quarter of 2021 and received an investment of some $17.3 million for the needed upgrades as well as a fresh coat of paint and a change of names.
According to a company brief, the two units started supporting Petrobras’ production activities on the Brazilian continental shelf in October last year. Both vessels were originally built in 2011 and are of an STX AH08 design.
“OceanPact is dedicated to running a sustainable operation. Our marine compressed air system is energy efficient and operationally reliable, which reduces both emissions to air and the need for unnecessary offshore travel. We believe these have been key reasons for choosing our equipment,” said Hans Petter Tanum, TMC’s director of sales and business development.
OceanPact is a Brazilian subsea and logistics company that develops and implements safe, efficient, and innovative solutions in three segments: environmental, subsea, and logistics and engineering.
The company offers services for the study, protection, monitoring, and sustainable use of the sea, the coast, and marine resources for customers from different sectors of the economy, such as oil and gas, energy, mining, telecommunications, port, navigation, tourism, fishing, and aquaculture.
To contact the author, email andreson.n.paul@gmail.com
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
Writer
- USA Oil Production Surge Goes Unnoticed
- What It Takes to Change a Name in Oil
- Odfjell Rig Starts Work For Equinor
- Petrobras FPSO Arrives At Mero Field
- W&T Offshore Completes Gulf Of Mexico Fields Buy
- No Oil For Equinor At Ginny Prospect
- ConocoPhillips Vet Joins Oil Services Group
- OPEC+ Seen Hiking Supply Again
- Maersk Drilling Scores More Drillship Work Off Malaysia
- Petrofac Picks Stena Rig For Drilling Ops Off UK
- Gas Sees Biggest 1-Day Price Increase Since 1990
- A Perfect Storm for Diesel Prices
- U.S. Judge Scraps GOM Lease Sale Due To Climate Impact
- Exxon Moving Headquarters To Houston As Part Of Restructuring Plan
- Oil Groups Aren't Happy with GOM Lease Sale Court Ruling
- Chevron CEO Says $100 Oil May Be Coming Within Months
- Sinopec Finishes First Megaton CCUS Project In China
- Oil Down as Equities Fluctuate and US Dollar Soars
- Chevron Profit Falls Short of Forecasts
- Top Headlines: Royal Dutch Shell Changes Name and More
- COPL Makes Significant Wyoming Oil Find
- USA Gasoline Markets Point to Bad News for Biden
- Top Headlines: USA Gasoline Markets Point to Bad News for Biden and More
- Gas Sees Biggest 1-Day Price Increase Since 1990
- Shell Taps Out As Amazon Warrior Sails Away From South Africa
- Royal Dutch Shell Changes Name
- Petronas Makes Gas Discovery
- Exxon Makes 2 New Discoveries Offshore Guyana
- Top Headlines: COPL Makes Significant Wyoming Oil Find and More
- Shale Titan Ready to Pump More Oil If Market Wants It