TIPRO, TXOGA Look at Texas Upstream Employment

TIPRO said its new workforce data 'indicated strong job postings for the Texas oil and natural gas industry'.

According to the Texas Independent Producers and Royalty Owners Association’s (TIPRO) analysis, direct Texas upstream employment for January totaled 203,400.

That’s what TIPRO said in a statement sent to Rigzone on Friday, which cited the latest Current Employment Statistics (CES) report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). In the statement, TIPRO highlighted that the January figure was “an increase of 2,500 industry positions from December employment numbers, subject to revisions”. TIPRO also noted in the statement that this represented an increase of 1,600 jobs in Oil and Gas Extraction and 900 jobs in the Services sector.

In the statement, TIPRO said its new workforce data “indicated strong job postings for the Texas oil and natural gas industry”. It added that there were 10,724 active unique jobs postings for the Texas oil and natural gas industry last month, “including 5,140 new postings”.

“In comparison, the state of California had 3,017 unique job postings in January, followed by New York (2,437), Florida (1,936) and Colorado (1,544),” TIPRO stated in the report.

“TIPRO reported a total of 54,402 unique job postings nationwide last month within the oil and natural gas sector,” it added.

TIPRO also highlighted in the statement that, among the 19 specific industry sectors it uses to define the Texas oil and natural gas industry, Gasoline Stations with Convenience Stores led in the ranking for unique job listings in January with 3,160 postings. This was followed by Support Activities for Oil and Gas Operations, with 2,321 postings, and Petroleum Refineries, with 801 postings, TIPRO outlined in the statement.

The leading three cities by total unique oil and natural gas job postings were Houston (2,437), Midland (688) and Odessa (446), TIPRO noted in the statement. The top three companies ranked by unique job postings in January were Cefco (1,651), Love’s (693) and Energy Transfer (337), the organization added.

“Of the top ten companies listed by unique job postings last month, four companies were in the services sector, two in the gasoline stations with convenience stores category, two midstream companies, and two oil and gas operators,” TIPRO said in the statement.

“Top posted industry occupations for January included first-line supervisors of retail sales workers (841), customer service representatives (369) and heavy and tractor-trailer truck drivers (301). The top posted job titles for January included assistant store managers (330), customer service representatives (324), and maintenance people (214),” it added.

“Top qualifications for unique job postings included valid driver’s license (1,673), commercial driver’s license (CDL) (275) and transportation worker identification credential card (173),” it continued.

In the statement, TIPRO President Ed Longanecker said, “TIPRO looks forward to collaborating with policymakers at the state and federal level to support domestic oil and natural gas producers in this new era of American energy dominance”.

“As the largest producer of oil and natural gas in the country, the Texas miracle is alive and well and will continue play a critical role in providing energy to meet growing demand here and abroad,” he added.

In a separate statement sent to Rigzone on Friday, the Texas Oil and Gas Association (TXOGA) said new data from the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) indicate that upstream oil and natural gas employment grew by 2,500 in January 2025 compared to December 2024.

“This is growth on top of TWC’s just-released upward revisions for 2024,” TXOGA noted in its statement.

“For example, December 2024 employment is now estimated at 200,900 whereas the original estimate was 195,500,” it added.

In its statement, TXOGA noted that, since the Covid-low point of September of 2020, the industry has added 46,400 Texas upstream jobs, averaging growth of 892 jobs per month.

“During the same time, months with upstream oil and gas employment increases have outnumbered those with decrease by 37 to 14,” the organization added.

“These jobs pay among the highest wages in Texas, with employers in oil and natural gas paying an average salary of approximately $128,000 in 2024,” it continued.

The upstream sector involves oil and natural gas extraction and excludes other industry sectors such as refining, petrochemicals, fuels wholesaling, oilfield equipment manufacturing, pipelines, and gas utilities, which support hundreds of thousands of additional jobs across Texas, TXOGA said in the statement, adding that the employment shown also includes Support Activities for Mining, which is mostly oil and gas-related but also includes some small amount of other types of mining.

“As geopolitical circumstances continue to evolve and domestic policy is being examined, the Texas oil and natural gas industry started the year off with positive job growth, which is a reminder of the important role played by this critical industry in providing energy security across the globe,” TXOGA President Todd Staples said in the statement.

TIPRO describes itself as a trade association representing the interests of nearly 3,000 independent oil and natural gas producers and royalty owners throughout Texas. TXOGA describes itself as the oldest and largest oil and gas trade association in Texas representing every facet of the industry. It was founded in 1919.

