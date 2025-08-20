TIPRO, TXOGA Look at July Texas Upstream Employment

The Texas Independent Producers and Royalty Owners Association and the Texas Oil and Gas Association took a look at July Texas upstream employment.

According to the Texas Independent Producers and Royalty Owners Association’s (TIPRO) analysis, direct Texas upstream employment for July totaled 205,200.

That’s what TIPRO said in a statement sent to Rigzone on Friday, which cited the latest Current Employment Statistics (CES) report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). In its statement, TIPRO highlighted that the July figure was a decline of 1,400 industry positions from revised June employment numbers. The industry body added that this represented an increase of 200 jobs in oil and gas extraction and a decrease of 1,600 jobs in the services sector.

TIPRO said in its statement that fluctuations in monthly employment are normal and subject to revisions with CES data and added that “demand for talent in the Texas upstream sector remains high”.

“TIPRO’s new workforce data indicated strong job postings for the Texas oil and natural gas industry,” the organization noted in its statement.

“There were 8,853 active unique jobs postings for the Texas oil and natural gas industry last month, compared to 8,457 postings in June, and 3,840 new postings, compared to 3,533 in the previous month,” it continued.

“In comparison, the state of Pennsylvania had 3,089 unique job postings in July, followed by California (2,641), Ohio (2,515), and Illinois (2,035),” TIPRO noted.

“TIPRO reported a total of 57,472 unique job postings nationwide last month within the oil and natural gas sector, compared to 51,661 in June, including 26,666 new postings, representing an increase of 4,805 in new employment opportunities,” TIPRO went on to state.

The industry body highlighted in its statement that, among the 19 specific industry sectors it uses to define the Texas oil and natural gas industry, Support Activities for Oil and Gas Operations “led in the ranking for unique job listings in July with 2,207 postings”. This was followed by Gasoline Stations with Convenience Stores, with 1,522 postings, Petroleum Refineries, with 868 postings, and Crude Petroleum Extraction, with 661 postings, TIPRO pointed out.

The leading four cities by total unique oil and natural gas job postings were Houston, with 2,038, Midland, with 611, Odessa, with 335, and Dallas, with 303, TIPRO said in the statement. The top four companies ranked by unique job postings in July were Love’s, with 689, Energy Transfer, with 348, ExxonMobil, with 303, and Halliburton, with 287, according to TIPRO.

“Of the top ten companies listed by unique job postings last month, four companies were in the services sector, two [were] midstream companies, one [was] in the gasoline stations with convenience stores category, one [was a] petroleum refinery company, one [was] in oil and natural gas extraction, and one [was a] fully integrated oil and natural gas company,” TIPRO said in the statement.

Top posted industry occupations for July included maintenance and repair workers general, with 371 postings, retail salespersons, with 344 postings, and heavy and tractor-trailer truck drivers, with 290 postings, TIPRO highlighted. It pointed out that top posted job titles for July included maintenance technicians, with 150 postings, team leaders, with 122 postings, and retail cashiers, with 86 postings.

“Top qualifications for unique job postings in July included valid driver’s license (1,750), commercial driver’s license (CDL) (253), and transportation worker identification credential (TWIC) (168),” TIPRO said in the statement.

“TIPRO reports that 36 percent of unique job postings had no education requirement listed, 34 percent required a bachelor’s degree and 30 percent required a high school diploma or GED,” it added.

“There were 1,887 advertised salary observations (21 percent of the 8,853 matching postings) with a median salary of $54,100. The highest percentage of advertised salaries (31 percent) were in the $85,000 to $500,000 range,” it continued.

In its statement, TIPRO also highlighted “the strong tax contributions made by the state’s oil and gas industry that continue to offer critical support of government coffers and provide important sources of funding for public services and programs that include Texas’ public schools and universities, roads, first responders and other essential services”.

“Texas energy producers in July paid $433 million in oil production taxes, according to the Texas comptroller’s office. Last month, producers also paid $178 million to the state in natural gas production taxes, up 8 percent from July 2024,” the industry body noted.

In a separate statement sent to Rigzone by the Texas Oil & Gas Association (TXOGA) on Friday, TXOGA said data from the Texas Workforce Commission show upstream oil and natural gas employment fell by 1,400 in July compared to June.

“June’s job loss has been revised to 1,500 - less severe than the previously estimated 2,700,” TXOGA noted in that statement.

“Despite declines over the past two months, year to date growth remains positive at 4,300 upstream jobs,” TXOGA added.

A table included in that statement highlighted that Texas oil and gas upstream jobs stood at 205,200 in July.

TIPRO describes itself as a trade association representing the interests of nearly 3,000 independent oil and natural gas producers and royalty owners throughout Texas. TXOGA describes itself as the oldest and largest oil and gas trade association in Texas representing every facet of the industry. It was founded in 1919.

