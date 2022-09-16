TIPRO President Pays Visit To Cheniere Corpus Christi LNG Facility

The Port of Corpus Christi and Cheniere’s Corpus Christi liquefied natural gas facility hosted the president of Independent Producers & Royalty Owners Association (TIPRO), Ed Longnecker, and member companies on September 15. Longenecker highlighted the importance of domestic oil and natural gas production, energy infrastructure, and petroleum exports.

With access to abundant, affordable gas produced in Texas by TIPRO member companies, the Cheniere liquefaction facility is supplying the growing global energy demand for new sources of reliable, cleaner energy solutions. TIPRO toured the facility responsible for the liquefaction of natural gas, which is loaded onto double-hulled ships and exported to markets abroad. TIPRO also continues to engage with policymakers at the state and federal level to stress the significant role that domestic oil and natural gas production plays in meeting growing energy demand here and abroad. The group was joined by state officials in Corpus Christi.

“As the largest producer of oil and natural gas in the United States, and home to the country’s leading LNG exporter and a robust network of ports, Texas is uniquely positioned to supply the energy needed to meet growing global demand,” said Ed Longanecker, President of TIPRO. “Energy security has never been more critical, and our policy decisions must reflect the need for regulatory certainty to support long-term investments in production and energy infrastructure,” added Longanecker.

The rise in American energy independence culminated in the United States becoming a net exporter of natural gas in 2016, eventually reaching 11.2 billion cubic feet per day (bcf/d) in the first half of 2022. The Port of Corpus Christi alone moved a record 90.1 million tons of energy product in the first six months of this year, ranking it second largest in total LNG exports. Exports are projected to continue to grow due to increased global demand.

Texas remains the leading producer of natural gas in the U.S., producing roughly a quarter of the nation’s natural gas. And production in the Lone Star State is helping to change the world by providing access to this foundational, low carbon fuel source. According to Texans for Natural Gas’ report on Texas LNG, the LNG leaving Corpus Christi’s port emits 50 percent less CO2 than coal when used for power generation in countries like China, India, and Germany, and boasts a 143 percent lower flaring intensity than Russia, who typically supplies these countries.

Natural gas has accounted for almost one-third of total global energy demand and growth over the last decade, surpassing all other fuels. The increased demand for American natural gas has become more pronounced after President Biden promised additional shipments to allies abroad. Last year’s pipeline completions in the Permian alone added an additional 2.1 bcf/d to Texas’ capacity, but if the state is to continue supplying allies with much-needed natural gas, more pipelines must be built. Increased pipeline capacity would help the Basin continue to reduce its methane emissions intensity by quickly moving natural gas away from production areas to domestic customers and LNG facilities.

Cheniere is responding to the rise in global demand for LNG by expanding its Texas facility to add more than 10 million metric tons per year of capacity. With the investments Cheniere is making and robust infrastructure and pipeline growth to handle the increased production in Texas’ Permian Basin, the United States can ship larger amounts of lower-carbon LNG across the world, addressing growing energy needs and helping to reduce emissions.

