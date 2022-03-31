TIPRO Picks Jud Walker As New Chairman
In conjunction with the 76th Annual Convention of the Texas Independent Producers and Royalty Owners Association (TIPRO) held this week in Austin, the TIPRO membership has confirmed Jud Walker as the next chairman to lead the association.
TIPRO said in a statement that his term as chairman of the organization’s Board of Directors will begin on July 1, 2022.
Walker, who holds 20 years of experience working in the energy industry, is currently the president and chief executive officer of EnerVest, a large U.S.-based oil and natural gas company that holds operating assets in Texas and Virginia.
He previously has served on the TIPRO Board as an at-large representative of the association’s membership.
“TIPRO has a rich history of advocating for the Texas oil and gas industry for more than 75 years. At a time when domestic oil and gas production is needed more than ever, I am honored to lead TIPRO in driving even greater support for the upstream oil and gas sector and continuing to promote the good work of Texas producers and royalty owners,” said Walker.
“As the next chairman of the association, I’m committed to shining a bright light on the essential role that the Texas independent plays as it relates to the quality of life, national security, and overall prosperity. I believe our industry must continue to spearhead education informing Texans on why domestic energy development is essential, and through TIPRO, I intend to prioritize this effort,” he added.
“In this time of transformation and evolution for the oil and gas industry, TIPRO is fortunate to welcome Jud Walker as a trusted leader of our association who holds valuable expertise and vision," said Brent Hopkins, the current chairman of TIPRO and president of Suemaur Exploration & Production.
"Under Jud's guidance, we are prepared to tackle the largest priorities for independent producers and royalty owners in Texas," Hopkins stated.
Following the 2022 TIPRO Convention, the association also confirmed other new and returning directors for the board's leadership. Namely, it confirmed Brent Hopkins as its Immediate Past Chairman
The Region 5 Director will be Marc Dingler of Diamondback Energy while the two At-Large Directors will be Pam Roth from EOG Resources and Dennis Hendrix from the Great Western Drilling Company.
The TIPRO Treasurer will be John Swords of Tracker Services and the Secretary will be Patricia Boswell McCall of Boswell Interests.
"TIPRO thanks all members of our board for their service and strong leadership. As our industry continues to navigate against an unpredictable market and unstable regulatory environment, the broad range of experience and knowledge from TIPRO’s board will be crucial to guiding the work of our association and allowing TIPRO to keep serving its mission of advocating for independent producers and mineral owners at all levels of government," said TIPRO President Ed Longanecker.
To contact the author, email bojan.lepic@rigzone.com
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
Editor | Rigzone
- Oil Executives Refuse Democrat Request
- A Crisis Could be Brewing in the Gulf of Mexico
- USA Labels Aramco Attack Act of Terrorism
- Pantheon Theta West Well Exceeds Pre-Drill Estimates
- What Oil Price Do Cos Need to Profitably Drill in USA?
- Canada Will Boost Oil Exports
- Oil Demand Showing Signs of Weakness
- Iran Nuclear Deal Talks At Critical Juncture
- Exxon Again Finds No Oil In Brazil. Cutthroat Not On Target.
- Norwest Energy Sees Incredible Results In Perth Basin Well
- Oil Executives Refuse Democrat Request
- A Crisis Could be Brewing in the Gulf of Mexico
- Largest Oil Resource In North America On Its Net-Zero Way
- No Bidders For Incredibly Cheap Russian Oil
- Russian LNG Tankers Heading For UK Must Be Stopped, Union Says
- North America Drops Rigs
- Top Headlines: Largest North America Oil Resource On Its Net-Zero Way
- All Pipeline Infrastructure in Appalachia at Risk
- Russian Oil Tanker Fleet Coming to a Standstill
- ExxonMobil Makes Russia Stance Known