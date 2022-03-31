TIPRO Picks Jud Walker As New Chairman

Texas Independent Producers and Royalty Owners Association (TIPRO) has confirmed Jud Walker as the next chairman to lead the association.

In conjunction with the 76th Annual Convention of the Texas Independent Producers and Royalty Owners Association (TIPRO) held this week in Austin, the TIPRO membership has confirmed Jud Walker as the next chairman to lead the association.

TIPRO said in a statement that his term as chairman of the organization’s Board of Directors will begin on July 1, 2022.

Walker, who holds 20 years of experience working in the energy industry, is currently the president and chief executive officer of EnerVest, a large U.S.-based oil and natural gas company that holds operating assets in Texas and Virginia.

He previously has served on the TIPRO Board as an at-large representative of the association’s membership.

“TIPRO has a rich history of advocating for the Texas oil and gas industry for more than 75 years. At a time when domestic oil and gas production is needed more than ever, I am honored to lead TIPRO in driving even greater support for the upstream oil and gas sector and continuing to promote the good work of Texas producers and royalty owners,” said Walker.

“As the next chairman of the association, I’m committed to shining a bright light on the essential role that the Texas independent plays as it relates to the quality of life, national security, and overall prosperity. I believe our industry must continue to spearhead education informing Texans on why domestic energy development is essential, and through TIPRO, I intend to prioritize this effort,” he added.

“In this time of transformation and evolution for the oil and gas industry, TIPRO is fortunate to welcome Jud Walker as a trusted leader of our association who holds valuable expertise and vision," said Brent Hopkins, the current chairman of TIPRO and president of Suemaur Exploration & Production.

"Under Jud's guidance, we are prepared to tackle the largest priorities for independent producers and royalty owners in Texas," Hopkins stated.

Following the 2022 TIPRO Convention, the association also confirmed other new and returning directors for the board's leadership. Namely, it confirmed Brent Hopkins as its Immediate Past Chairman

The Region 5 Director will be Marc Dingler of Diamondback Energy while the two At-Large Directors will be Pam Roth from EOG Resources and Dennis Hendrix from the Great Western Drilling Company.

The TIPRO Treasurer will be John Swords of Tracker Services and the Secretary will be Patricia Boswell McCall of Boswell Interests.

"TIPRO thanks all members of our board for their service and strong leadership. As our industry continues to navigate against an unpredictable market and unstable regulatory environment, the broad range of experience and knowledge from TIPRO’s board will be crucial to guiding the work of our association and allowing TIPRO to keep serving its mission of advocating for independent producers and mineral owners at all levels of government," said TIPRO President Ed Longanecker.

To contact the author, email bojan.lepic@rigzone.com