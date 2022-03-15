Times Square Billboards Have Oil Message for Biden

Billboards placed in the heart of Times Square have a message for U.S. President Joe Biden. -Image courtesy of Job Creators Network.

Last week, the Job Creators Network (JCN) placed a billboard in the heart of Times Square calling on U.S. President Joe Biden to reject oil from foreign countries and produce it domestically.

The billboard featured images of Venezuela President Nicolás Maduro, Iran President Ebrahim Raisi and Saudi Arabia ruler Mohammed bin Salman, along with the statement, “Come On Joe! We’re Really Asking For Help From Saudi Arabia, Venezuela And Iran? Drill Here. Pay Less. What are you waiting for?!”.

In a statement accompanying the release of the billboard, Alfredo Ortiz, JCN’s president and CEO, said, “Americans are seeing first-hand why energy independence is so important”.

“Instead of ramping up American energy production, the Biden administration is begging for help from countries that don’t share our values or goals. And in the case of Iran and Venezuela - have been openly hostile to the United States,” Ortiz added in the statement.

“Why would we depend on shady regimes around the world when we can tap American reserves? It’s clear that if we drill more, Americans will pay less and not be dependent on global bullies and thugs,” Ortiz went on to say.

The JCN billboard urging Biden to shun foreign oil is not the first. On March 1, JCN placed a billboard in Times Square calling on U.S. President Joe Biden to say “nyet” to Russian oil.

The billboard featured an image of Vladimir Putin along with the statement, “Hey Vlad. Screw You! Nyet To Russian Oil. Time For American Oil. Drill More, Pay Less. C’Mon Joe. This ain’t hard”.

NEW: We've put up a billboard in Times Square urging Joe Biden to reject oil from Russia and encourage more domestic production ⤵️https://t.co/vs01Jr3SlO — Job Creators Network (@JobCreatorsUSA) March 1, 2022

In an organization statement back on March 1, Ortiz said, “Biden has proven that one person can make a difference, but in this particular case, not for good and all in just one year”.

“And it all started day one of his administration with the cancellation of the Keystone XL Pipeline, and other measures that took us from energy independence to energy dependence on foreign oil - including Russia,” Ortiz added in the statement.

“And with each drop of oil we buy from the Russians, we are helping to finance Putin’s war on the Ukraine, and his march to crush freedom and democracy in Europe,” Ortiz went on to say.

On March 8, Biden went on to announced that the U.S. was banning all imports of Russian oil and gas and energy.

Following the ban, Ortiz said, “we’re pleased that President Biden is listening to JCN and others who have been calling for a Russian oil ban since the early days of this crisis”.

“However, banning Russian oil is only step one. Step two is increasing production of American oil,” Ortiz added in a JCN statement on March 8.

The JCN describes itself as a nonpartisan organization whose mission is to educate employees of Main Street America, “so we can protect the 85 million people who depend on the success of small businesses”.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com