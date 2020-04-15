Time for Oil Market Intervention

The latest efforts from OPEC-plus and major producers to control supply in the face of the collapse in demand looks to have stabilized Brent in the low $30s.

Over the last few days, the OPEC-plus group has agreed to cut global output by 9.7 million barrels per day (MMbpd), which should help balance the market by slowing stock builds and offsetting some of the massive ongoing decline in demand. However, the cut was well below the 15MMbpd called for by President Trump, and additional cuts from non-OPEC-plus producers will be required to balance the lower demand. These will be based on the likely commercial decisions of companies producing the oil, rather than a top-down instruction from government. While such cuts are not part of the OPEC-plus deal, the group is expecting them to be at least 5MMbpd over time and may renege on its own commitments if they do not happen.

Both consumers and producers have welcomed the OPEC-plus move: “A lot of countries, including those with strong free-market beliefs and credentials, seem to be coming over to the view that the global oil business needs to be managed to an extent, at least from time to time,” said Bhushan Bahree of IHS Markit. However, that management only goes so far, and G20 energy ministers meeting after OPEC-plus promised simply to work together to stabilize oil prices, without making any specific commitments on production restrictions – although there was an implicit assumption that companies would cut for commercial reasons.

OPEC, along with its 10 partners (notably Russia) in the OPEC-plus group, will now reduce supply by 9.7MMbpd in May and June. The deal extends for two years, with firm commitments dropping to 7.7MMbpdbetween July and December 2020, and then 5.8MMbpd between January 2021 and April 2022. There will be regular reviews, depending on what happens to the coronavirus’ impact on demand, as well as the degree to which higher cost non-OPEC output is shut-in.

The moves appear to have stabilized Brent in the low $30s per barrel, which will maintain the pressure on high-cost producers to cut. Those cuts are already happening, with, for example, U.S. shale output down several thousand barrels a day over the last two months, according to the U.S. Energy Department; and falls of another 2MMbpd expected by the end of the year. Other non-OPEC-plus countries that have already indicated output declines include Canada, Brazil, India and Norway.

Prices will fall further if the market feels the combined cuts are insufficient to balance the market (as suggested by a number of commentators) - which will in turn lead to more cuts in higher-cost non-OPEC output until they do. Some of these cuts could be difficult to reverse, which might squeeze supply and push up prices once demand recovers.

Inevitable intervention

The sheer size of the anticipated supply overhang had made some form of market intervention inevitable, and this had included the possibility of tariffs on imported oil in the U.S. and Canada, along with other potential virus-related support for domestic producers, or even forms of price control in some areas. But these options appear to have been rejected, along with any official U.S. target – which had been supported by large independent producers, but not by international majors such as Exxon.

Instead, the U.S. was able to exert diplomatic pressure to get Saudi Arabia to reverse its March 5 decision to raise output and lead a sharp output cut, with a number of senators calling into question U.S. support for the Saudi regime and trade-flows unless action was taken. Trump made it clear he would not abandon U.S. oil producers: “I'll do whatever I have to do," he said, although the agreement implicitly acknowledges that significant commercially-driven cuts will be inevitable among higher-cost U.S. producers.

The deal looks to have prevented a collapse in prices into the single digits per barrel, but whether it is enough to fully balance the market remains unclear, as eyes turn back to the virus and its impact on demand.

