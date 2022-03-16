Tidewater Enters Fleet Management Partnership With Tero Marine

Tidewater has started a project to optimize the lifecycle of its assets through the implementation of a new fleet management system.

Offshore service vessel provider Tidewater has initiated a transformation project to optimize the lifecycle of its assets through the implementation of a fleet management system across its entire fleet.

To achieve this, Tidewater signed a partnership agreement with Tero Marine to provide consultancy services and the fleetwide implementation of its TM Master fleet management software suite.

This strategic move is part of a wider ‘Operations Excellence’ initiative from Tidewater to transform their fleet to global systems and processes, create efficiencies through automation, digitalization to connect and integrate onshore and offshore, and scalability to optimize fleet efficiency for new acquisitions.

Another result of the initiative was the acquisition of Swire Pacific Offshore on March 9, 2022, which propelled Tidewater to the position of the world’s leading OSV operator.

Tero Marine has been selected as a reliable partner within the initiative that can be instrumental in driving change management and implementation of best practices.

“Tero Marine is an excellent partner for Tidewater and has outperformed in past TM Master conversion projects. Tero Marine has a solid team with extensive experience in delivering quality data conversions with the highest level of data integrity and efficiency,” Lee Johnson, Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer, said.

Tidewater also expects the new direction to yield significant financial gains, with change management seen as critical to unlocking a considerable potential for return on investment.

“The financial drivers for these savings are based on achieving industry best in class practices. Savings will only be achieved by optimizing processes and securing acceptance across the fleet. TM Master software is an enabler, but it is our crews and onshore resources that will make this a successful transition. Change management is a critical success factor for any transformation,” Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Sam R Rubio, stated.

“We are delighted to enter into this partnership with Tidewater and are deeply proud of the confidence they have shown in our team and our ability to play an important part in delivering the organizational change they envisage,” said Rune Lyngaas Chief Executive Officer, Tero Marine.

“It is highly motivating for us to work with such a forward-looking customer that recognizes that fleet management systems are not only a tool for compliance but a means to transform the way we do business, finding greater efficiencies and enabling informed strategic decisions. Tidewater has the courage to question the way they do things and adopting the TM Master suite will empower their organization with the tool and information to realize broader transformational change,” he concluded.

