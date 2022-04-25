Tidewater Creates Largest OSV Fleet In The World
U.S. offshore vessel operator Tidewater has completed its acquisition of Swire Pacific Offshore adding 50 vessels to its fleet and creating the world’s largest OSV company.
Swire Pacific Offshore is a subsidiary of Swire Pacific Limited and the acquisition of it by Tidewater is effective as of April 22, 2022.
“We are pleased to announce the closing of this acquisition and we are excited to welcome our new employees and customers to Tidewater. This acquisition marks the completion of another important milestone in the strengthening of Tidewater’s leadership position in the OSV industry as we capitalize on the recovery of the offshore vessel market,” Quintin Kneen, Tidewater’s President and CEO, said.
Tidewater and Swire entered into a definitive agreement for the acquisition of all the outstanding shares of Swire Pacific Offshore in early March. The value of the transaction is approximately $190 million.
The transaction created the industry’s largest fleet of OSVs. Swire Pacific Offshore’s fleet of 50 OSVs consists of 29 AHTS vessels and 21 PSVs. Now, with the transaction closed, Tidewater owns a fleet of 174 OSVs, bringing its total fleet size to 203 vessels – including crew boats, tugboats, and maintenance vessels.
The transaction also high-grades the fleet by adding 18 large PSVs and 10 large AHTSs to Tidewater’s fleet with the age profile of large PSVs and AHTSs improving by 0.6 years and 2.7 years, respectively.
Tidewater also retained the strongest balance sheet in the industry, with approximately $110 million of cash on hand, full access to an existing undrawn $25 million revolving credit facility, and financial flexibility under existing indentures.
The acquisition of Swire Pacific Offshore also enhanced Tidewater’s presence in West Africa, provided for an expansion of its footprint in the rapidly growing Southeast Asia region, and is additive to its footprint in the Middle East.
Under the terms of the transaction, Tidewater issued 8,100,000 Jones Act warrants, each of which will be initially exercisable for one share of Tidewater common stock at $0.001 per share, plus a cash payment of $42 million.
As of the date hereof, the warrants issued in the transaction represent, upon exercise, approximately 15.6 percent of all of Tidewater’s outstanding shares of common stock and existing warrants.
The Jones Act warrants issued in the transaction are non-voting, are not entitled to receive any dividends or other distributions, and are otherwise structured to comply with the foreign ownership limitations on the beneficial ownership of Tidewater’s common stock.
