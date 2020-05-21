Three-year Middle East Contract Goes to Oceaneering
A major Dubai-based operator has awarded Oceaneering International, Inc. a “considerable” asset integrity contract, Oceaneering reported Wednesday.
Oceaneering did not identify the operator but stated that it has worked for the client for the past five years, with approximately 100 personnel currently mobilized. It also noted the award calls for providing general and advanced non-destructive testing (NDT) and fabric maintenance inspection services at the client’s onshore and offshore facilities in the Middle East.
“We’re proud to continue our strong relationship with this operator and we will continue to focus on providing safe, cost-effective integrity, fabric maintenance and inspection solutions that optimize our customer’s operations,” Gregory Boyle, Middle East asset integrity regional manager with Oceaneering, remarked in a written statement emailed to Rigzone.
According to Oceaneering, the competitively tendered contract includes integrity and inspection services for approximately 85 offshore platforms in five producing fields. The firm added the award covers call-off onshore inspection management and NDT work for one of the operator’s gas plants, a gas control station, a liquefied natural gas jetty and an onshore supply base. Moreover, it stated that onshore and offshore NDT, inspection and onshore and offshore fabric maintenance fall under the three-year contract – with two, one-year options.
“Our track record for delivery and our resolute commitment to safety over the last five years has significantly contributed to us being awarded the new scope,” stated Boyle. “We look forward to enhancing our existing service provision to add further value and to working with them to adopt the latest technologies and introduce digitized inspection capabilities.”
To contact the author, email mveazey@rigzone.com.
