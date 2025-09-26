Three More RE Projects Secure CEF Funding from EU

Three projects from last year's call for cross-border renewable energy projects secured about $89 million from the Connecting Europe Facility for Energy.

The European Climate, Infrastructure and Environment Executive Agency (CINEA) has awarded a total of EUR 76.3 million ($89.17 million) in funding to three projects from last year's call for cross-border renewable energy (CB RES) projects.

The support comes from the Connecting Europe Facility (CEF) for Energy. Projects must first obtain CB RES status to be eligible for funding from CEF for Energy, according to the European Commission.

The ULP-RES Wind Park on the border of Estonia and Latvia has been allotted EUR 32.5 million as one of the three awardees, CINEA, a sub-agency of the Commission, said in a press release. The project will enable up to 200 megawatts (MW) of generation.

The Saare-Liivi Offshore Wind Park, which involves Estonia and Luxembourg, gets EUR 25 million for pre-construction studies. The project will build a wind farm with a capacity of 1.2 gigawatts (GW) in Estonian coastal waters, to be completed 2033. "It is underpinned by a future statistical transfer agreement with Luxembourg, supporting member state cooperation under the Renewable Energy Directive", CINEA said.

Rounding up the latest CEF for Energy cohort is the Polish-German project Unified Network for Innovative Transition in Energy Decarbonization of HEATing. It has been allocated EUR 18.7 million. The project involves interconnecting the district heating networks of the cities of Zgorzelec (Poland) and Goerlitz (Germany) by 2030, "creating one of the first cross-border renewable-based district heating systems in the EU", CINEA said.

On September 1 CINEA announced five additions to the list of CB RES projects eligible for financing under CEF for Energy, expanding the list to 13 projects.

"The five projects, thanks to the official CB RES status, are now eligible for financial support for studies and works under the CEF Energy Program", CINEA said.

"Furthermore, they benefit from higher visibility, increased investor certainty and stronger support from member states".

The newly recognized projects involve the Baltic states, North Africa, Germany, Poland and Portugal.

To rise on the Estonian side of the Baltic Sea, the Liivi Bay Offshore Wind Farm will be radially connected to the national grid with a capacity of one GW. It is planned to go online 2031.

"The wind farm will contribute to Estonia's goal of producing 100 percent of electricity from renewable sources by 2030, while also supporting Latvia's energy transition", CINEA said.

Straddling the Latvia-Lithuania border, the onshore Utilitas Eleja-Jonisķis Wind Park is expected to deliver 200 MW from 2028.

"The project is strategically located to connect to the 330 kV Viskaļi-Musa transmission line, enhancing regional grid stability and energy independence", CINEA said.

Meanwhile the Twin Heat project will decarbonize the district heating systems of Slubice, Poland, and Frankfurt, Germany. Renewables-based heating infrastructure enabling cross-border heat exchange will be installed.

The latest additions to the CB RES list also include a research project that "paves the way for groundwork for future cross-border deployment of floating offshore wind energy in Portugal in a cooperation with Luxembourg", CINEA said.

"It will assess offshore wind zones, grid reinforcements and auction models, helping to unlock up to 10 GW of offshore wind capacity in Portugal. The project also fosters collaboration around green hydrogen, port infrastructure and energy system planning".

Medlink Renewable Generation, a "landmark North-South cooperation project", aims to build 10 GW of solar and wind capacity with battery energy storage systems in Algeria and Tunisia.

"Two 2 GW HVDC interconnectors will export up to 22.8 TWh/year of clean electricity to Italy (outside the scope of the CB RES project)", CINEA said of the North African projects.

The fifth call for projects to obtain CB RES status is ongoing until February 5, 2026.

