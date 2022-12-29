Three Associations Renew Oil & Gas Cooperation Agreement
Three associations, the American Petroleum Institute (API), the Asociación Mexicana de Empresas de Hidrocarburos (AMEXHI) and the International Association of Oil & Gas Producers (IOGP), have strengthened their cooperation through a new memorandum of understanding.
The MoU will see the trio cooperate on helping to enhance operational performance across North American natural gas and oil operations.
The MOU establishes a stronger partnership and coordination among the three associations, including joint forums; technical workshops on topics such as Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR), offshore safety, digital oil fields or hydraulic fracturing; as well as sharing of good practices on environmental performance, sustainability, emergency response and many other areas of natural gas and oil operations. The three associations will also continue to work jointly on enhancing health, safety, and environmental performance in the Gulf of Mexico.
“API’s world-class standards, best practices, and programs enhance safe and efficient natural gas and oil operations around the globe. By updating and extending the MOU, our associations will continue to collaborate on further advancing safe and sustainable operations across North America,” said API Senior Vice President of Global Industry Services Anchal Liddar.
“This second MOU between API, IOGP & AMEXHI is a true testament that international best practices are making their mark in Mexico. We look forward to the continuous collaboration between the associations as the industry keeps evolving, and hope we can also add value to our counterparts in other parts of the world,” said AMEXHI Executive Director Merlin Cochran.
“With the renewal of this MOU with AMEXHI and API, we are entering a new level of partnership to the benefit of our mutual members and the whole industry in Central and North America, including more consistent operational practices in the Gulf of Mexico. Partnering with API and AMEXHI will help to enhance safety, health, environmental protection, and sustainability across our industry’s operations in the region,” said IOGP Chief Executive Officer, Iman Hill.
